Piper Jaffray & Co. Buys Shattuck Labs Inc, Aytu BioScience Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, Sells Sempra Energy, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Keros Therapeutics Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Piper Jaffray & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Shattuck Labs Inc, Aytu BioScience Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, sells Sempra Energy, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Liberty Formula One Group, Microchip Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Piper Jaffray & Co.. As of 2020Q4, Piper Jaffray & Co. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STTK, AY2, EV,

STTK, AY2, EV, Added Positions: FGNA.U,

FGNA.U, Sold Out: SREPA.PFD, BIPC, KROS, FWONK, MCHP, NFH, BANF,

Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) - 108,935 shares, 46.27% of the total portfolio. New Position South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU) - 148,256 shares, 42.90% of the total portfolio. FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA.U) - 59,437 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67% Aytu BioScience Inc (AY2) - 49,590 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. New Position U.S. Well Services Inc (USWS) - 509,337 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio.

Piper Jaffray & Co. initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $57.61, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.27%. The holding were 108,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Piper Jaffray & Co. initiated holding in Aytu BioScience Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.65 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.55. The stock is now traded at around $6.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 49,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Piper Jaffray & Co. initiated holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Piper Jaffray & Co. sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $98.94 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $103.29.

Piper Jaffray & Co. sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $54.23 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $63.68.

Piper Jaffray & Co. sold out a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $36 and $82.74, with an estimated average price of $63.42.

Piper Jaffray & Co. sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $35.51 and $44.2, with an estimated average price of $40.02.

Piper Jaffray & Co. sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $102.54 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $124.78.

Piper Jaffray & Co. sold out a holding in New Frontier Health Corp. The sale prices were between $7.95 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $8.64.