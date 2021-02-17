>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Piper Jaffray & Co. Buys Shattuck Labs Inc, Aytu BioScience Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, Sells Sempra Energy, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Keros Therapeutics Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: STTK +2.51% AY2 +0% EV -0.81% SREPA.PFD +0% BIPC -0.56% KROS +3.14% FWONK +0.49% MCHP +0.5% NFH +0.91%

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Piper Jaffray & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Shattuck Labs Inc, Aytu BioScience Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, sells Sempra Energy, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Liberty Formula One Group, Microchip Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Piper Jaffray & Co.. As of 2020Q4, Piper Jaffray & Co. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PIPER JAFFRAY & CO.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/piper+jaffray+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PIPER JAFFRAY & CO.
  1. Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) - 108,935 shares, 46.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU) - 148,256 shares, 42.90% of the total portfolio.
  3. FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA.U) - 59,437 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
  4. Aytu BioScience Inc (AY2) - 49,590 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. U.S. Well Services Inc (USWS) - 509,337 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)

Piper Jaffray & Co. initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $57.61, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.27%. The holding were 108,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Aytu BioScience Inc (AY2)

Piper Jaffray & Co. initiated holding in Aytu BioScience Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.65 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.55. The stock is now traded at around $6.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 49,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Piper Jaffray & Co. initiated holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPA.PFD)

Piper Jaffray & Co. sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $98.94 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $103.29.

Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)

Piper Jaffray & Co. sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $54.23 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $63.68.

Sold Out: Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)

Piper Jaffray & Co. sold out a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $36 and $82.74, with an estimated average price of $63.42.

Sold Out: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)

Piper Jaffray & Co. sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $35.51 and $44.2, with an estimated average price of $40.02.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Piper Jaffray & Co. sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $102.54 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $124.78.

Sold Out: New Frontier Health Corp (NFH)

Piper Jaffray & Co. sold out a holding in New Frontier Health Corp. The sale prices were between $7.95 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $8.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of PIPER JAFFRAY & CO.. Also check out:

1. PIPER JAFFRAY & CO.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PIPER JAFFRAY & CO.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PIPER JAFFRAY & CO.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PIPER JAFFRAY & CO. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)