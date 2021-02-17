Canandaigua National Corp Buys Illumina Inc, Boeing Co, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Constellation Brands Inc

Investment company Canandaigua National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Illumina Inc, Boeing Co, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, American Express Co, Unilever PLC, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Constellation Brands Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canandaigua National Corp. As of 2020Q4, Canandaigua National Corp owns 252 stocks with a total value of $562 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,553 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,447 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 110,671 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 114,636 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.74% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 98,374 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $494.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.72 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $87.54. The stock is now traded at around $103.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.44 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $83.52. The stock is now traded at around $101.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 64.45%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in American Express Co by 48.09%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $128.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $120.52 and $158.51, with an estimated average price of $140.76. The stock is now traded at around $149.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Masco Corp by 167.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,856 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 55.72%. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64.