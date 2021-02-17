>
Canandaigua National Corp Buys Illumina Inc, Boeing Co, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Constellation Brands Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: BA -0.76% AXP -1.62% CSL -0.4% MAS +1.38% ALXN +0.21% BSX -1.13% ILMN +0.34% RDS.A +1.02% ENTG -3.8% UL -1.22% FND -1.27% VOO +0.02%

Investment company Canandaigua National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Illumina Inc, Boeing Co, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, American Express Co, Unilever PLC, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Constellation Brands Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canandaigua National Corp. As of 2020Q4, Canandaigua National Corp owns 252 stocks with a total value of $562 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canandaigua+national+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,553 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,447 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 110,671 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 114,636 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.74%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 98,374 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $494.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.72 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $87.54. The stock is now traded at around $103.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.44 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $83.52. The stock is now traded at around $101.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 64.45%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in American Express Co by 48.09%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $128.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $120.52 and $158.51, with an estimated average price of $140.76. The stock is now traded at around $149.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Masco Corp (MAS)

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Masco Corp by 167.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,856 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 55.72%. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP.

