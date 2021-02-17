>
Citizens Financial Group Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Autodesk Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: JPM +0.31% IVW -0.25% CVS +3.09% DHI -0.72% GE -0.92% IBM -0.08% ADSK -1.85% F -0.52% RF -0.99% BIV +0.18% TSLA +0.24% AWK -0.49% ATR -0.27%

Investment company Citizens Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Autodesk Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Ford Motor Co, Regions Financial Corp, sells Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Intel Corp, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, Citizens Financial Group Inc owns 286 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Citizens Financial Group Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 685,924 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 218,394 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 204,100 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 311,369 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 289,006 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $302.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 38,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 853,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.95 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 425,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $798.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.41 and $165.55, with an estimated average price of $154.02. The stock is now traded at around $160.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 149.10%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 164,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.54%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 222,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 50.73%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 212,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 143,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 104.39%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 159,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $119.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $112.34 and $136.89, with an estimated average price of $124.28.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $23.91 and $29.73, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $76.57 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $84.07.

Sold Out: SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18.



