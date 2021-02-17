Citizens Financial Group Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Autodesk Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc

Investment company Citizens Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Autodesk Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Ford Motor Co, Regions Financial Corp, sells Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Intel Corp, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, Citizens Financial Group Inc owns 286 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ADSK, F, RF, BIV, BLK, AWK, TSLA, CMI, XYL, MTD, K, ES, OMC, ORA, PLUG, RGEN, STT, WAT, ANTM, CHTR, CB, IPG, IDXX, INFO, HUM, HPQ, GS, CTXS, DAR, CVA, HPE, ESGU, DBC, NOW, BEPC, UBER, UA, MBB, VRSK, BWEN, TMUS, EBAY, SWK, MCK, EL, DOV, CTSH, CBRE, ALL, SIRI,
- Added Positions: JPM, IVW, CVS, DHI, VTV, VOO, VNQ, IEFA, GE, IJH, IEMG, ACN, QCOM, GLD, TRV, VTI, MA, INTU, ITW, IBM, IJJ, GOOGL, IJK, EMR, IJT, IWM, VEA, IJR, IJS, EEM, VB, SDY, TJX, CI, KO, CL, EA, XOM, VUG, HSY, MDLZ, MCD, MSI, PNC, CRM, SHW, SBUX, USB, VIG, VWO, XLE, QQQ, MOO, HYG, ESGE, ESGD, DBEF, AGG, PPT, GIS, MO, ATVI,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, UNH, MMC, INTC, ADBE, C, V, JPST, AAPL, GOOG, SPY, T, AMZN, NEE, CSCO, COST, LLY, HON, LOW, TXN, UNP, VZ, WMT, GOVT, LQD, MMM, AMAT, BA, CVX, CMCSA, COP, HD, NFLX, ORCL, PG, TMO, UPS, WM, PM, IAU, USMV, VMBS, ABT, AMT, AMGN, AON, BRK.B, BIIB, CSX, SCHW, CTAS, DHR, DPZ, EW, FISV, KMB, PFE, LIN, PGR, SO, SYK, TGT, RTX, DIS, WFC, DG, HCA, ABBV, ZTS, HWM, IEF, SCZ, SHY, SPYV, VCSH, VEU, XLB, AFL, AMP, ADI, ADP, BDX, BSX, BMY, CAT, CHD, CLX, DUK, GD, LMT, MDT, MRK, MS, SYY, TSN, WEC, YUM, AGZ, CWI, DON, EFG, EMB, IVE, IWD, IWF, IWR, RLY, RWR, VBK, VBR,
- Sold Out: ATR, MNST, BRK.A, IDV, XLU, AVGO,
For the details of Citizens Financial Group Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/citizens+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Citizens Financial Group Inc
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 685,924 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 218,394 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 204,100 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 311,369 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 289,006 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $302.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 38,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 853,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.95 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 425,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $798.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.41 and $165.55, with an estimated average price of $154.02. The stock is now traded at around $160.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 149.10%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 164,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.54%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 222,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 50.73%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 212,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 143,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 104.39%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 159,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $119.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $112.34 and $136.89, with an estimated average price of $124.28.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $23.91 and $29.73, with an estimated average price of $27.22.Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $76.57 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $84.07.Sold Out: SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18.
