Valley National Advisers Inc Buys SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bo

Bethlehem, PA, based Investment company Valley National Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, sells CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley National Advisers Inc. As of 2020Q4, Valley National Advisers Inc owns 794 stocks with a total value of $449 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, LGVW, EVR, VDE, VPU, CERN, NIO, EEMA, FAN, INMB, TDOC, TDIV, LNC, PAG, PLUG, LNG, NBTB, IUSG, ABR, FREL, GOVT, HDV, ICVT, IDV, CCNE, IUSV, CF, DKNG, RWR, USHY, USIG, BIL, HYFM, CNXC, HYLN, FFIC, LI, CRWD, BYND, ZM, DOCU, SAIC, 1HB, GEVO, PENN, IDN,

TOTL, BOND, NOC, NEAR, MO, IPG, SCHW, HACK, PBW, IHI, IGV, IBUY, EMQQ, SCHE, ARKG, MOO, SCHX, LNGR, ARKW, SCHF, ROBO, PHO, FIVG, GNTX, LMT, F, GS, MDT, MSM, LRCX, LIT, APD, MDB, FULT, IJS, IJT, IJJ, SCHC, REGN, IJK, AMAT, KRE, SPY, QQQ, XLF, ITA, AZN, VTI, VIAC, IWM, VCSH, EPD, VB, HUBB, MRK, MJ, MMM, VEEV, PFS, FB, BX, WMT, TD, SPHD, VEA, SHYG, VYM, BABA, SLB, ADBE, BDSI, BA, ED, D, NEE, GIS, WELL, MMP, NVAX, PFG, PROV, IJR, SPG, SYK, UAA, WMB, ALGT, FANG, NCLH, ACB, ARKK, DIA, ESGD, ESGE, Reduced Positions: SCHO, BSCL, LOW, CMI, SCHB, ABT, AAPL, MSFT, JPST, NKE, ISTB, BDX, HON, AMGN, BSCM, UNP, DXCM, MCD, WFC, AVGO, FNDX, CAT, PEP, WSM, FNDF, SCHD, AMD, TFC, BLK, COF, CVX, INTC, USB, UL, UNH, DIS, ABB, CB, T, ADI, BP, CVS, PRDO, CMA, EMN, ETN, ITW, JPM, LAZ, MXIM, NVS, ORCL, PPL, QCOM, STRA, TROW, TJX, TXN, VFC, YUM, FTS, LOPE, ABBV, BIV, FNDE, IBB, IPAY, VGT, VMBS, XLK, XT, ALGN, SAN, BAC, CNI, FIS, C, TPR, KO, ATGE, LLY, EPR, EXC, XOM, FLS, GE, GPC, GILD, GSK, HAL, HOG, LHX, HAS, HD, MTCH, VIAV, MU, VTRS, NFLX, OSK, PAYX, PII, PG, PRU, CRM, STX, SBUX, UGI, UPS, RTX, VLO, WAB, WBA, WM, RDS.B, WU, V, KMI, MPC, FBHS, PSX, CGC, PYPL, LITE, UA, AM, IR, WH, MRNA, PINS, ALC, OTIS, IAC, BNDX, BSV, DON, EBND, FNDA, FTEC, IAU, IBND, IGF, IVV, NOBL, SCHV,

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 623,841 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 628,919 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.95% CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 590,180 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 178,314 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 255,991 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $53.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 38,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Longview Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $12.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $118.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $64.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.52, with an estimated average price of $137.96. The stock is now traded at around $136.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 36.95%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 628,919 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 41.59%. The purchase prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 198,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 269.18%. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $297.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32122.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 313.94%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 44,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 92.86%. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $24.19, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 115,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.73.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $16.47.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $0.02 and $0.17, with an estimated average price of $0.09.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $133.41 and $153.88, with an estimated average price of $145.24.