Sasco Capital Inc Buys Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Target Corp, Owens-Corning Inc

Investment company Sasco Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Dominion Energy Inc, Sysco Corp, Perrigo Co PLC, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Target Corp, Owens-Corning Inc, ITT Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sasco Capital Inc . As of 2020Q4, Sasco Capital Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $707 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BBBY, TAP, SYY, SPG, SPTN, HSC,
- Added Positions: D, PRGO, GPC, NVT, NLSN,
- Reduced Positions: OC, IP, PDCO, CCK, SRCL, MAC, EHC, FLOW,
- Sold Out: HDS, TGT, ITT,
These are the top 5 holdings of SASCO CAPITAL INC
- Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 2,234,385 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio.
- Newell Brands Inc (NWL) - 1,485,027 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio.
- VEREIT Inc (VER) - 821,613 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.
- Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 1,071,238 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio.
- Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) - 684,625 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.13%
Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $20.78. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 807,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 187,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 101,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52. The stock is now traded at around $108.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SpartanNash Co (SPTN)
Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in SpartanNash Co. The purchase prices were between $16.45 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $18.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Harsco Corp (HSC)
Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Harsco Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $16.1. The stock is now traded at around $19.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 46.45%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $72.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 342,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $41.29 and $49.87, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $44.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 684,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)
Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92.Sold Out: ITT Inc (ITT)
Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in ITT Inc. The sale prices were between $58.96 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $70.06.
