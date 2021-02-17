>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Hartland & Co., LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Steris PLC

February 17, 2021 | About: IVW -0.25% AMZN +1.21% ADP +0.58% VB -0.53% CSCO -0.56% UNH +0.69% WDFC -1.44% IDXX +0.41% TT +0.01% AGR +0.67% ATO +1.43% SNOW -1.96%

Investment company Hartland & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Steris PLC, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartland & Co., LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hartland & Co., LLC owns 968 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hartland & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hartland+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hartland & Co., LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 357,570 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 155,293 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 346,437 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
  4. BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 157,680 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 204,392 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%
New Purchase: WD-40 Co (WDFC)

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in WD-40 Co. The purchase prices were between $187.8 and $270.01, with an estimated average price of $242.97. The stock is now traded at around $322.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $448.27. The stock is now traded at around $540.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,704 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.35. The stock is now traded at around $151.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in Avangrid Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $55.67, with an estimated average price of $49.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.67 and $102.45, with an estimated average price of $96.44. The stock is now traded at around $92.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $288.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 238.55%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 84,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.52%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3308.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 49.25%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $167.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $215.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 78,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 42.28%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 146,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 65.85%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $326.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.74.

Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09.

Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04.

Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $228.41.

Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hartland & Co., LLC. Also check out:

1. Hartland & Co., LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hartland & Co., LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hartland & Co., LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hartland & Co., LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)