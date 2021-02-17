Hartland & Co., LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Steris PLC

Investment company Hartland & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Steris PLC, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartland & Co., LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hartland & Co., LLC owns 968 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WDFC, IDXX, TT, AGR, ATO, SNOW, BRKS, BEP, CHL, VTRS, OC, FET, PAYC, MP, AEE, WTRG, GRMN, WEX, REGI, IR, BEPC, ABNB, ARKG, EWU, GXC, ABB, ASX, ABC, RIOT, BCE, BMRN, BTI, CAC, CCL, CHDN, CGNX, VALE, CUB, DLX, DPW, EMN, HRB, IPG, GOGL, MGA, MITK, MOG.A, NGG, NTAP, NOK, ES, ORI, OSUR, PEG, SRE, SIF, LSI, RGR, SPWR, AXON, TM, TSN, USAT, UMC, USLM, VOD, WGO, KTOS, WYNN, NEO, USA, GDV, POR, CENTA, CLNE, LRN, BTG, APPS, SRNE, HI, TAK, RILY, GDOT, COR, AMRS, WD, IZEA, MARA, STAG, SSSS, CLVS, ENPH, SSTK, FUBO, NCLH, COTY, FIVN, ANET, TRUP, KEYS, QRVO, NVTA, SEDG, SRG, LOB, TEAM, MGP, NH, KNSL, BOMN, CRSP, IIPR, SPCE, MDB, BILI, AY2, UBX, PDD, ACAM, AMCR, TXG, NET, SI, NPA, SDGR, IPOC, LMND, LGVW, RXT, U, PSTH, CRSR, LSF, MSP, RIDE, IPOD, AI, IPOE, OPEN, GOEV, EMQQ, ESGD, FNDE, FREL, ICLN, IUSB, SCHD, SMH, VPU, XME,

VOO, IVW, AMZN, ADP, VB, MSFT, VO, CSCO, UNH, MRK, STX, JNJ, MCD, ACWX, HD, ED, ABBV, AMT, INTC, CRM, IJK, AAPL, NEE, ITW, NOC, IVV, VEA, DHR, HON, V, BE, JPM, SO, WBA, IWP, CLF, GLW, GPN, SYK, BIPC, IJH, T, ARCC, FISV, INTU, PFE, SYY, VZ, BIP, LITE, ABT, AMD, LNT, CVX, DLR, ECL, F, GOOGL, IBM, SJM, DGX, SBUX, STT, TJX, UNP, DIS, MA, EHTH, SHOP, IJT, IYJ, SCHM, SPY, MMM, ATVI, ADBE, AXP, BLK, BA, CM, CAH, CL, STZ, CMI, DEO, D, EMR, LOW, MDT, NUE, TGT, TXN, UEIC, WMT, TFSL, BX, AVGO, BABA, FTAI, PYPL, Z, SQ, FTV, ORCC, ARKK, BSV, DVY, EWG, ICF, IJJ, IJR, RSP, SCZ, VTI, PLD, APD, AMGN, ADSK, TFC, BNS, ELY, SCHW, CLX, CMCSA, COP, CCI, DD, DUK, ETN, ENB, FDX, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, GSK, HIG, WELL, HPQ, ILMN, IP, KR, LRCX, LDL, MMC, ORCL, PNC, PPL, PAYX, QCOM, O, REGN, RF, SNY, TSM, TER, TOT, TRP, UBS, UL, UNFI, VLO, ANTM, WHR, ZBRA, KALU, WU, TEL, PM, VRSK, LYB, FANG, MGNI, MC, NEP, CFG, CZR, ETSY, TDOC, SNAP, VRRM, ROKU, ZS, SPOT, FTCH, GOSS, PINS, BYND, UBER, CRWD, DDOG, CRNC, PTON, SPT, CARR, OTIS, PLTR, VNT, IGSB, FAN, GDX, GVI, HDV, IDU, IJS, ITA, ITOT, IWF, IYW, NOBL, PFF, SCHA, SCHX, SCHZ, SUSA, VSS, VTEB, VXUS, XLE, Reduced Positions: IEF, VNQ, STE, CVGI, IEFA, XOM, HPP, QQQ, SDY, IVE, BRK.B, PPG, TSLA, DGRW, JKE, USMV, HBAN, IEMG, IWR, SCHO, CSX, PEP, USB, WFC, IWO, IYR, SHY, MBCN, QLD, VEU, ALL, BP, BMY, CHKP, CMT, EA, LLY, LECO, LMT, NDSN, SLB, BGS, DFS, FSLY, BND, EEM, GLD, IEI, RWR, TIP, VWO, AFL, MO, AME, APH, BIDU, BAC, GOLD, BDX, CMS, CVS, FUN, FIS, CINF, C, COO, DXCM, EOG, EPD, EL, FCX, FULT, GS, GT, HSY, ISRG, LH, LVS, MFC, MKTX, MAR, MS, NSC, NTRS, PENN, RCII, ROP, RDS.A, SBAC, TRV, TDS, TSCO, URI, VFC, WM, WEC, TDG, LULU, MPC, PSX, ZTS, TWTR, TTD, FLGT, AA, APPN, REZI, BCSF, MRNA, DOW, FVRR, WORK, ACWV, AGG, BIV, DIA, EBND, EFAV, EFV, IBB, IWS, IXUS, PRFZ, SCHG, SHV, SPEM, USO, VBR, VCSH, VGT, VIS, VNLA, VV, VXF, XLK, XLV, XLY,

For the details of Hartland & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hartland+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 357,570 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 155,293 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 346,437 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 157,680 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 204,392 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in WD-40 Co. The purchase prices were between $187.8 and $270.01, with an estimated average price of $242.97. The stock is now traded at around $322.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $448.27. The stock is now traded at around $540.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,704 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.35. The stock is now traded at around $151.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in Avangrid Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $55.67, with an estimated average price of $49.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.67 and $102.45, with an estimated average price of $96.44. The stock is now traded at around $92.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $288.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 238.55%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 84,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.52%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3308.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 49.25%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $167.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $215.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 78,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 42.28%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 146,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 65.85%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $326.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.74.

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09.

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04.

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $228.41.

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41.