Ws Management Lllp Buys Micron Technology Inc, Boeing Co, Newmont Corp, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Twitter Inc

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Ws Management Lllp (Current Portfolio) buys Micron Technology Inc, Boeing Co, Newmont Corp, Corteva Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Twitter Inc, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ws Management Lllp. As of 2020Q4, Ws Management Lllp owns 55 stocks with a total value of $963 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BA, NEM, CTVA, DAL,
- Added Positions: MU, ANGI,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, GLD, HMHC, AMZN, RGNX, KMX, NVDA, LUV, CPRI, ATI, COP, RHP, PRAA,
- Sold Out: TWTR, SC, FNF, FCX, CVNA, UBER, AAPL, MPC, RRC, SLB, LPI, ETM,
For the details of WS MANAGEMENT LLLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ws+management+lllp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 503 shares, 18.16% of the total portfolio.
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 646,011 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.6%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 1,313,755 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.33%
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 400,000 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 30,164 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio.
Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 74,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Ws Management Lllp initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 54,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Ws Management Lllp added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 1,313,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74.Sold Out: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)
Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.64.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.14.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87.Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $228.41.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Ws Management Lllp sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94.
