Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc Buys Marriott International Inc, NVR Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Pinterest Inc

Investment company Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Marriott International Inc, NVR Inc, Mastercard Inc, StepStone Group Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Pinterest Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc . As of 2020Q4, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc owns 60 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 631,325 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 970,476 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,796 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 37,676 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.93% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 182,493 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.38%

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $131.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 398,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3899.1 and $4446.88, with an estimated average price of $4156.05. The stock is now traded at around $4704.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 6,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in StepStone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 585,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $3.77 and $5.63, with an estimated average price of $4.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,877,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.97 and $101.95, with an estimated average price of $93.09. The stock is now traded at around $122.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 140,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.26 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $28.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 445,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 66.38%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $337.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 182,493 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 67.28%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 320,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 50.13%. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 816,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 141.04%. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $780.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 40,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 105.23%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 122,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 45.91%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 965,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $90.9, with an estimated average price of $82.55.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55.