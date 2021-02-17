Globeflex Capital L P Buys O2Micro International, Piper Sandler Cos, Tivity Health Inc, Sells Digital Turbine Inc, Globant SA, Houlihan Lokey Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Globeflex Capital L P (Current Portfolio) buys O2Micro International, Piper Sandler Cos, Tivity Health Inc, Hooker Furniture Corp, Beazer Homes USA Inc, sells Digital Turbine Inc, Globant SA, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Corcept Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Globeflex Capital L P. As of 2020Q4, Globeflex Capital L P owns 469 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Icon PLC (ICLR) - 66,105 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) - 272,253 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI) - 239,565 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 139,146 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% Kforce Inc (KFRC) - 122,167 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $105.65, with an estimated average price of $90.98. The stock is now traded at around $105.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 21,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Natus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 70,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in InfuSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $19.36, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $19.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 68,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.97 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 376,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.49 and $203.43, with an estimated average price of $191.68. The stock is now traded at around $193.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,862 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.46 and $54.17, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in O2Micro International Ltd by 619.86%. The purchase prices were between $3.4 and $9.18, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $8.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 470,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Tivity Health Inc by 226.71%. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $19.73, with an estimated average price of $16.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 159,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Hooker Furniture Corp by 157.15%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $35.16, with an estimated average price of $30.4. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 92,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Beazer Homes USA Inc by 434.16%. The purchase prices were between $12.18 and $16.19, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $18.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 130,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Enova International Inc by 272.48%. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $20.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 86,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Navios Maritime Partners LP by 695.26%. The purchase prices were between $5.83 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $7.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 130,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $28.66 and $59.71, with an estimated average price of $41.1.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $64.9.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $10.28.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.78 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $62.84.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $18.39 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $20.88.