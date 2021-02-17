Capital One Financial Corp Buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Sec

Investment company Capital One Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital One Financial Corp. As of 2020Q4, Capital One Financial Corp owns 182 stocks with a total value of $733 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: USIG, TIP, FNDE, SMMU, ACWX, IGIB, MUNI, CSX, DRI, DE, PNFP, EMQQ, IEF,
- Added Positions: VLUE, VTEB, GOVT, EFAV, SHM, VCIT, GSLC, USMV, VTV, SPLV, EEMV, AGG, QUAL, LQD, IAGG, VWOB, FNDF, IJS, SUSA, VBR, SCHR, FLOT, IVE,
- Reduced Positions: MTUM, SHY, VTIP, VGIT, BNDX, FLRN, EMB, SPY, GSIE, IEFA, BND, FTSM, AMZN, DHR, TMO, AAPL, FNDA, IGM, IEMG, MSFT, NVDA, MUB, PNQI, PTLC, XSLV, CSCO, JNJ, DGS, SCHZ, HON, PEP, XLV, IPAY, BRK.B, COST, QCOM, IVV, VCSH, CVS, CVX, V, GOOG, PYPL, GEM, SCHG, T, ACN, APD, BAM, XOM, LOW, MCD, PG, GSY, HACK, IWM, XLK, HD, VZ, DIS, IGSB, EFA, HYG, LMBS, SCHM, VIG, XLC, BMY, COP, CCI, GOOGL, MMP, SBUX, UNP, CWB, IBB, IHI, PBE, PFF, VYM, XLY, DEO, GE, JPM, MKC, SCHB, AXP, AMGN, NLY, DUK, EPD, NKE, RTX, WMT, DGRO, GLD, IWY, MINT, SOXX, VOT, UPS, UNH, WFC, BX, NOW, ESGD, ITA, IXUS, VOE, ABT, ADI, BK, CAT, LLY, LHX, INTC, LMT, OKE, PAYX, PFE, ET, PSX, FB, OGS, BOND, DGRW, DNL, IJH, IWB, MDY, MMM, AB, ABBV, BSV, QQQ,
- Sold Out: SCHX, HDV, VEA, JD, CMF, VWO, MCHI, FNI, BACPL.PFD, AJG, VUG, ALB, AWK, BABA, NVS, MCHP, VCLT, BKLN, UPWK, TLT, FTV, COF, BAC, MRK, LULU, MRVL, BSJL, XLP, ECL, FFBC, FHLC, EEM, DSI, CMCSA, GILD, NVO, ORCL, TSM, IBM, MDLZ, VBK, TJX, RDS.B, XLF, CME, XLRE, XLI, BA, DES, CVNA, MKL, VCV, CEF, TSN, SYK, RGLD, NFLX, KMI, DNP, VNT,
For the details of CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+one+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 387,037 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.67%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,794,558 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 741,157 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.87%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 355,578 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 536,908 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.25%
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $62.05, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $60.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 332,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 101,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com (FNDE)
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $51.28. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $56.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)
Capital One Financial Corp initiated holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,711 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 133.98%. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $96.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 412,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 166.69%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 226,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2402.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.18 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $27.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 275,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 111.08%. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 167,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 117.96%. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 75,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Capital One Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 178.70%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $125.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6.Sold Out: BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $62.81, with an estimated average price of $62.2.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Capital One Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08.
