Ssi Investment Management Inc Buys NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Ssi Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, sells Danaher Corp, Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ssi Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Ssi Investment Management Inc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $276 million.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 216,579 shares, 29.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 235,323 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96% Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWT) - 203,592 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23% Colfax Corp (CFXA) - 62,168 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.31% NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpP) - 172,485 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.31%

Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.54 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $47.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 91,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $30.59. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 132,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 43,649 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $798.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $551.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 135.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.95 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $49.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 172,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 968.50%. The purchase prices were between $51.82 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $59.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 84,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 59.19%. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 161,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $117.5 and $161.54, with an estimated average price of $143.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 62,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 148.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $92.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 31,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1465.03 and $1676.83, with an estimated average price of $1551.75.

Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.

Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.

Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $98.94 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $103.29.

Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32.