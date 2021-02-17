>
Burney Co Buys Masco Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Morgan Stanley, Sells NorthWestern Corp, Intel Corp, Exelixis Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: BSV +0.02% MS -0.79% SNBR -2.04% BERY -0.22% AMAT -2.23% BGS +1.02% MAS +1.38% GS +0.25% PRG -3.17% BC -1.89% FTNT +0.81% AN -0.53% RE +0.95%

Investment company Burney Co (Current Portfolio) buys Masco Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Morgan Stanley, Sleep Number Corp, Berry Global Group Inc, sells NorthWestern Corp, Intel Corp, Exelixis Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burney Co. As of 2020Q4, Burney Co owns 521 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BURNEY CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 819,169 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 169,643 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
  3. Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 368,674 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.39%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,438 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.91%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 72,489 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)

Burney Co initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 157,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Burney Co initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $312.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Burney Co initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Burney Co initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Burney Co initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.47. The stock is now traded at around $166.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AutoNation Inc (AN)

Burney Co initiated holding in AutoNation Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $69.79, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Burney Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.89%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 305,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Burney Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 677.22%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 131,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Burney Co added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 153.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.79 and $88.76, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 101,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Burney Co added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 61.21%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 198,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Burney Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $115.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 173,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Burney Co added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 105.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.23 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 221,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Burney Co sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.

Sold Out: Steelcase Inc (SCS)

Burney Co sold out a holding in Steelcase Inc. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $12.27.

Sold Out: Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Burney Co sold out a holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $35.55 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $44.7.

Sold Out: Woodward Inc (WWD)

Burney Co sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $76.77 and $121.78, with an estimated average price of $101.8.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Burney Co sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.32.

Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)

Burney Co sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.67.



