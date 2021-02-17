Burney Co Buys Masco Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Morgan Stanley, Sells NorthWestern Corp, Intel Corp, Exelixis Inc

Investment company Burney Co (Current Portfolio) buys Masco Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Morgan Stanley, Sleep Number Corp, Berry Global Group Inc, sells NorthWestern Corp, Intel Corp, Exelixis Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burney Co. As of 2020Q4, Burney Co owns 521 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MAS, GS, PRG, BC, FTNT, USNA, SJI, AN, WGO, SNV, RY, HHC, PNW, ORLY, TDOC, IRM, GEF, TPH, THO, SPTN, AAN, CHWY, AZZ, FIX, PII, PINS, ETSY, MCY, NGVT, SDY, TTD, SCHG, BIV, RFI, ALBO, CTVA, VST, KSU, RAMP, ADS, UHAL, IVZ, AGO, CRUS, NPO, IART, WDC, LPX, MHO, IOSP, PBH, SMP, SMMF, PBI, SRGA,

BSV, MS, SNBR, BERY, AMAT, BGS, MIK, CFG, MCK, ITW, KHC, TMO, WFC, TPX, TWTR, ANET, MMM, LMT, TSN, CTXS, DLX, POR, JCOM, CF, CORT, SPYV, MIDD, ZG, KTB, MTCH, CC, FAF, CSIQ, NXST, HBI, GLPI, MTOR, ALLY, ENVA, FNF, FBC, PANW, BND, VBR, VEA, ACCO, SBH, IVW, CVI, BHF, TSLA, VOYA, ABBV, WDAY, QCOM, AEL, AMWD, ADP, CVS, CRS, CI, CMC, CVA, CW, DCI, EMR, GD, HELE, KLAC, PPC, MFC, SPY, APOG, UGI, AMT, PFF, PGX, SLYG, SLYV, PFG, TSCO, VB, ADBE, AYI, VNQ, VO, AGG, SJM, ZBH, ORI, QSR, CLX, NWL, NPK, MTZ, UFS, LNC, LEN, INFO, IP, Reduced Positions: AAPL, NWE, INTC, EXEL, PRU, GOOGL, JLL, MSFT, SUPN, DFS, QLYS, VRSN, CMCSA, VZ, ALSN, BLMN, AMZN, BRK.B, BIIB, LRCX, MTH, UNH, VLO, AFG, CIEN, SU, UNM, V, T, COF, LHX, HON, IBM, MDC, MKSI, MGRC, MET, MTD, RGA, CTSH, XOM, GIS, GILD, MTB, PPL, PH, BKNG, PWR, TJX, TGT, EBAY, RQI, MA, HCA, MPC, CACI, DOV, EMN, LLY, EPC, HD, KMB, LOW, NFLX, PFE, RJF, ROST, SKYW, TXN, TTC, WDR, DIS, BR, ACN, BK, BRC, CSX, CSCO, DISCA, EA, EXC, LH, PVH, SLGN, SNA, UNP, RTX, UHS, ANTM, JPS, HPS, GOOG, IWF, AMN, ALL, AMP, AMGN, ARW, BP, BDX, CAT, CNC, CVX, DE, DENN, FHN, HUN, JNJ, NEU, NSC, NUE, PPG, PG, PGR, RS, SHW, SWX, TRV, SHOO, YUM, IGR, VRSK, FIBK, LYB, TMHC, IVV, IWM, QQQ, VWO, AOS, ASML, ABT, AFL, DOX, ADM, AIZ, AZN, BLL, BAC, BBY, BA, BMY, CBRE, CBRL, CSGS, CAH, CNP, C, CNMD, DRI, ECPG, ETR, FFIV, NEE, FDS, FDX, GPN, GPI, HWC, EHC, ITT, LSTR, MCD, MRK, MOH, MOG.A, MSI, VTRS, NVDA, NHI, OTEX, PSB, PAYX, PEP, SAFM, SFNC, LUV, SBUX, STLD, TEX, TD, VAR, WRB, DAL, DG, CIT, USCR, WD, PSX, ICLR, PRAH, PYPL, CARR, OTIS, EFA, VGT, VTI, VUG, A, AKAM, ALK, MO, AME, ABR, ASH, ADSK, AVY, OZK, BAX, BYD, CNI, CSL, CHKP, CHE, KO, CAG, COP, CNO, STZ, COST, CMI, DLTR, D, DD, DUK, EPD, EXR, FISV, F, GATX, GE, GSK, HIG, HLF, HPQ, HRC, HRL, HUM, IMO, IDCC, JPM, MDLZ, LKQ, MSM, MAR, MKC, MDT, MU, NNI, NKE, NOC, OKE, PCAR, DGX, RSG, RIO, ROK, RDS.A, SAP, SPXC, SEE, SWKS, SWK, STT, SCL, SYK, SLF, TTWO, TXT, TKR, TOL, UNF, URI, UTHR, VFC, VRTX, WBA, WM, WHR, WOR, ET, JAZZ, PM, DISCK, SEM, HII, BABA, SHOP, HPE, DOW, EEM, IJH, VBK, VCR, VGIT, VTV,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 819,169 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 169,643 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 368,674 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,438 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.91% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 72,489 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%

Burney Co initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 157,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burney Co initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $312.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burney Co initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burney Co initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burney Co initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.47. The stock is now traded at around $166.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burney Co initiated holding in AutoNation Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $69.79, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.89%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 305,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 677.22%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 131,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 153.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.79 and $88.76, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 101,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 61.21%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 198,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $115.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 173,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 105.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.23 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 221,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Steelcase Inc. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $12.27.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $35.55 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $44.7.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $76.77 and $121.78, with an estimated average price of $101.8.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.32.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.67.