>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

P.a.w. Capital Corp Buys Magnite Inc, Zix Corp, EverQuote Inc, Sells Magnite Inc, Virtusa Corp, Digital Turbine Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: EVER -3.56% LMT +0.59% MGNI -0.8% ZIXI +0.25% CUE -1.58% RSVAU +0% HYRE -8.86% UNM +0.9% 15R +0% VRTU +0% WFC +5.17%

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company P.a.w. Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Magnite Inc, Zix Corp, EverQuote Inc, Cue Biopharma Inc, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, sells Magnite Inc, Virtusa Corp, Digital Turbine Inc, Mitek Systems Inc, Chegg Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P.a.w. Capital Corp. As of 2020Q4, P.a.w. Capital Corp owns 58 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/p.a.w.+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP
  1. Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 350,000 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 150,000 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33%
  3. EverQuote Inc (EVER) - 175,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.75%
  4. MTBC Inc (MTBC) - 600,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio.
  5. Ambarella Inc (AMBA) - 55,000 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.67%
New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.77%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zix Corp (ZIXI)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Zix Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.83 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $7.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Cue Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.12 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (RSVAU)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: HyreCar Inc (HYRE)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in HyreCar Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $5.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Unum Group (UNM)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: EverQuote Inc (EVER)

P.a.w. Capital Corp added to a holding in EverQuote Inc by 118.75%. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

P.a.w. Capital Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $337.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (15R)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $12.64.

Sold Out: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $49.25 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $50.23.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.15.

Sold Out: OncoCyte Corp (OCX)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in OncoCyte Corp. The sale prices were between $1.38 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $1.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP. Also check out:

1. P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)