P.a.w. Capital Corp Buys Magnite Inc, Zix Corp, EverQuote Inc, Sells Magnite Inc, Virtusa Corp, Digital Turbine Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company P.a.w. Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Magnite Inc, Zix Corp, EverQuote Inc, Cue Biopharma Inc, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, sells Magnite Inc, Virtusa Corp, Digital Turbine Inc, Mitek Systems Inc, Chegg Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P.a.w. Capital Corp. As of 2020Q4, P.a.w. Capital Corp owns 58 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 350,000 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 150,000 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33% EverQuote Inc (EVER) - 175,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.75% MTBC Inc (MTBC) - 600,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Ambarella Inc (AMBA) - 55,000 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.67%

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.77%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Zix Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.83 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $7.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Cue Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.12 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in HyreCar Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $5.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

P.a.w. Capital Corp added to a holding in EverQuote Inc by 118.75%. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

P.a.w. Capital Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $337.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $12.64.

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $49.25 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $50.23.

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.15.

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in OncoCyte Corp. The sale prices were between $1.38 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $1.84.