Edgar Lomax Co Buys Viatris Inc

Investment company Edgar Lomax Co (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgar Lomax Co. As of 2020Q4, Edgar Lomax Co owns 59 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS,

VTRS, Reduced Positions: PFE, ALL, EXC, CSCO, MET, T, WBA, CVX, KO, COF, SO, RTX, IBM, VZ, XOM, MDLZ, MMM, HON, BAC, DUK, CMCSA, GD, GS, UNP, CAT, PEP, DIS, BK, UPS, USB, TXN, TGT, LMT, JPM, INTC, EMR, KMI, WFC, BMY, ABBV, KHC, DOW, OTIS, AXP, SPG, SLB, MS, C, GILD, OXY, CARR,

Allstate Corp (ALL) - 719,253 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% MetLife Inc (MET) - 1,556,456 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,630,473 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Exelon Corp (EXC) - 1,600,371 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,815,160 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%

Edgar Lomax Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 225,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.