Edgar Lomax Co Buys Viatris Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: VTRS +1.01%

Investment company Edgar Lomax Co (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgar Lomax Co. As of 2020Q4, Edgar Lomax Co owns 59 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EDGAR LOMAX CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edgar+lomax+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EDGAR LOMAX CO
  1. Allstate Corp (ALL) - 719,253 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  2. MetLife Inc (MET) - 1,556,456 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  3. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,630,473 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  4. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 1,600,371 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  5. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,815,160 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Edgar Lomax Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 225,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of EDGAR LOMAX CO. Also check out:

1. EDGAR LOMAX CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. EDGAR LOMAX CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EDGAR LOMAX CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EDGAR LOMAX CO keeps buying

