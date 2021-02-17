Arcadia Investment Management Corp Buys Masimo Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Vontier Corp, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Illumina Inc, Suncor Energy Inc

Investment company Arcadia Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Masimo Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Vontier Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, RPM International Inc, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Illumina Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, PerkinElmer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arcadia Investment Management Corp. As of 2020Q4, Arcadia Investment Management Corp owns 247 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TYL, VTRS, PODD, MELI, IRDM, FSTX, MFC, MEOH, PNC, WU, CDK,

Added Positions: MASI, BMY, ATVI, VNT, GNRC, VRSK, IWP, MKTX, RPM, RDS.A, ZS, LLY, CMCSA, BR, PRU, PFE, NVDA, MJ,

Reduced Positions: TMO, SYK, AAPL, COST, ITW, ACN, AMZN, ECL, ICE, MPWR, FAST, ILMN, INTU, SU, SBUX, VFC, WSO, BDX, DHR, NOW, PYPL, BKNG, AVGO, COO, HD, PKI, PANW, TSCO, ADP, ORLY, ABBV, SJNK, AXP, EL, GOOGL, VEEV, SITE, MSFT, NFLX, SPY, CERN, ADBE, CBRE, PEP, BWXT, IWF, MINT, APD, XOM, FLO, JNJ, ORCL, FB, V, MMM, ABT, CVX, CSCO, DLR, JPM, MRK, MIDD, QCOM, UPS, DIS, FTV, IWM, AMGN, CTXS, CGNX, CLB, EMR, EPD, EXPD, FISV, HAL, MDLZ, NEM, PG, CRM, SYY, TRMB, VZ, WBA, ANTM, WFC, WEC, PHYS, ZTS, AGG, IVV, SLY, VNQ, AMG, CMA, NEOG, OMC, SMG, URI, AWK, IR, KTB, DGRW, EFA, IJR,

Sold Out: TPL, BABA, IFF, INTC, HSY, FFIV, CCJ, MDT, CL, KO, SNPS, ISRG, NTRS, T, VLO, XEL, ZBH, KMI, EZU, DD, CB, AZPN, BP, CHRW, CPB, CLX, SNP, BA, REGN, GRUB, DOX, EVFM, SBPH, DEM, LHX, IJH, JNK, XMLV,

Stryker Corp (SYK) - 91,055 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,898 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 39,394 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.68% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 145,967 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 59,577 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.9%

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $350.72 and $461.86, with an estimated average price of $413.44. The stock is now traded at around $469.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in F-star Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.06 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $8.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $31.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $215.97 and $265.89, with an estimated average price of $248.27. The stock is now traded at around $279.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1890.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 51.10%. The purchase prices were between $223.82 and $271.35, with an estimated average price of $249.58. The stock is now traded at around $267.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 336.10%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 67.78%. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 40,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.52. The stock is now traded at around $355.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 45.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.64 and $92.51, with an estimated average price of $88.26. The stock is now traded at around $86.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $9.07 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $10.69.