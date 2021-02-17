Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Compass Group PLC, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Sells Boswell (JG) Co, Gap Inc, Nordstrom Inc

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Compass Group PLC, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Nintendo Co, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells Boswell (JG) Co, Gap Inc, Nordstrom Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2020Q4, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc owns 317 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, UL, NBR, CB, EXC, IDXX, MAR, PNC, TRMB, URI, IWD, SLV, SLY,

VTRS, UL, NBR, CB, EXC, IDXX, MAR, PNC, TRMB, URI, IWD, SLV, SLY, Added Positions: LMBS, CMPGY, GLD, INTC, NTDOY, IYW, VMW, NVS, RTX, VCSH, IJJ, SBUX, AGG, IYC, PHYS, IJK, FB, IWB, VNQ, LQD, VCIT, IGSB, BSV, BABA, CCI, V, BKCC, PFO, BKNG, NVDA, ISRG, DUK,

LMBS, CMPGY, GLD, INTC, NTDOY, IYW, VMW, NVS, RTX, VCSH, IJJ, SBUX, AGG, IYC, PHYS, IJK, FB, IWB, VNQ, LQD, VCIT, IGSB, BSV, BABA, CCI, V, BKCC, PFO, BKNG, NVDA, ISRG, DUK, Reduced Positions: AAPL, ALB, NKE, UPS, MSFT, TSCO, COST, LOW, DIS, BRK.B, CAT, GPS, PYPL, ACN, COP, EW, INTU, PG, QCOM, UNP, WMT, GOOG, BMY, JWN, TJX, UNH, WFC, DISCK, AMGN, BK, TPR, XOM, GS, GOOGL, JNJ, JCI, MCK, ORCL, SRCL, SYK, SYY, BA, CVX, CL, DD, EMR, BEN, GE, HPQ, JPM, LH, PEP, PFE, SLB, ABBV, DOW, CTVA, VTV, MMM, T, ADP, BP, BAX, BDX, KMX, CASY, CLX, EPC, GILD, HD, IBM, MDLZ, MMP, MRK, NVO, OXY, TXN, VOD, WBA, WEC, POST, ITOT, IVV, QQQ, XLV, AMX, AEP, APA, DHR, D, ECL, LLY, ENB, EPD, ESS, NEE, FMBL, FDX, F, LHX, ITW, TT, J, K, LNC, SPGI, OKE, PPG, PAA, TEVA, USB, WM, ZBH, ET, PAI, BX, AWK, TSLA, ALLE, ENR, IR, ALC, CARR, OTIS, DVY, EEM, EFA, IEMG, IJH, IWM, MDY, MINT, SDY, TOTL, VEA, VYM,

AAPL, ALB, NKE, UPS, MSFT, TSCO, COST, LOW, DIS, BRK.B, CAT, GPS, PYPL, ACN, COP, EW, INTU, PG, QCOM, UNP, WMT, GOOG, BMY, JWN, TJX, UNH, WFC, DISCK, AMGN, BK, TPR, XOM, GS, GOOGL, JNJ, JCI, MCK, ORCL, SRCL, SYK, SYY, BA, CVX, CL, DD, EMR, BEN, GE, HPQ, JPM, LH, PEP, PFE, SLB, ABBV, DOW, CTVA, VTV, MMM, T, ADP, BP, BAX, BDX, KMX, CASY, CLX, EPC, GILD, HD, IBM, MDLZ, MMP, MRK, NVO, OXY, TXN, VOD, WBA, WEC, POST, ITOT, IVV, QQQ, XLV, AMX, AEP, APA, DHR, D, ECL, LLY, ENB, EPD, ESS, NEE, FMBL, FDX, F, LHX, ITW, TT, J, K, LNC, SPGI, OKE, PPG, PAA, TEVA, USB, WM, ZBH, ET, PAI, BX, AWK, TSLA, ALLE, ENR, IR, ALC, CARR, OTIS, DVY, EEM, EFA, IEMG, IJH, IWM, MDY, MINT, SDY, TOTL, VEA, VYM, Sold Out: BWEL, SCHP, UN, TROW, MCO, RS, EFAV, VER,

For the details of CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clifford+swan+investment+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 984,257 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.46% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 562,466 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 363,957 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 157,792 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 213,683 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $75.44, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.56. The stock is now traded at around $166.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $145.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $211.84. The stock is now traded at around $277.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 32.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 567,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Compass Group PLC by 861.99%. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $19.99, with an estimated average price of $17.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 262,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $166.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $63.29 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $70.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 76,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $92.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 286.21%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Boswell (JG) Co. The sale prices were between $537 and $592, with an estimated average price of $557.91.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.29.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $65.49 and $73.81, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $105.98 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $115.74.