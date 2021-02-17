Pittenger & Anderson Inc Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Unilever NV, CVS Health Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Pittenger & Anderson Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Unilever PLC, ASML Holding NV, sells Unilever NV, CVS Health Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. As of 2020Q4, Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 371 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 3,131,167 shares, 20.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 195,294 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 165,156 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 194,017 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 242,460 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 49,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $36.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.42 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $65.76. The stock is now traded at around $87.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $92.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 90,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $131.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 54,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 91.34%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $498.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 65.29%. The purchase prices were between $361.21 and $489.91, with an estimated average price of $421.43. The stock is now traded at around $587.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 44,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The sale prices were between $26.21 and $30.74, with an estimated average price of $28.81.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $222.2.