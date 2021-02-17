Quest Investment Management Inc Buys TransDigm Group Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells Splunk Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, PepsiCo Inc

Investment company Quest Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys TransDigm Group Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Accenture PLC, Aptiv PLC, Zoetis Inc, sells Splunk Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quest Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Quest Investment Management Inc owns 103 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 485,952 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 260,467 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,474 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,074 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.47% BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 179,915 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio.

Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $550.99. The stock is now traded at around $570.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 28,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $880.1 and $1091.1, with an estimated average price of $961.1. The stock is now traded at around $1213.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $104.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,441 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 202.73%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $326.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 49,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 144.87%. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95. The stock is now traded at around $258.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 73,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 237.25%. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 121,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 166.62%. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6. The stock is now traded at around $168.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 105,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 601.67%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 82,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 122.60%. The purchase prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 137,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.

Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.56.

Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39.

Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $8.22 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $8.88.