Forbes J M & Co Llp Buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Alphabet Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares

Boston, MA, based Investment company Forbes J M & Co Llp (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Qualcomm Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Carrier Global Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Alphabet Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forbes J M & Co Llp. As of 2020Q4, Forbes J M & Co Llp owns 102 stocks with a total value of $680 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPEM, QCOM, EL, CARR, OTIS, EBC, XAIR,

SPEM, QCOM, EL, CARR, OTIS, EBC, XAIR, Added Positions: MSFT, IAU, NEE, DSI, ABT, PYPL, LIN, PG, ZTS, WMT, UNP, CRM, PEP, MRK, HON, T, NSRGY, VZ, JPM, AVGO, XYL, ICE, BAC, ABBV, ECL, PFE, DIS, SPTS,

MSFT, IAU, NEE, DSI, ABT, PYPL, LIN, PG, ZTS, WMT, UNP, CRM, PEP, MRK, HON, T, NSRGY, VZ, JPM, AVGO, XYL, ICE, BAC, ABBV, ECL, PFE, DIS, SPTS, Reduced Positions: ADBE, GOOGL, XOM, V, GOOG, HD, IEF, CVX, ITOT, ADI, FISV, RTX,

ADBE, GOOGL, XOM, V, GOOG, HD, IEF, CVX, ITOT, ADI, FISV, RTX, Sold Out: GLD, VTRS, 48L, UAN,

BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,647,726 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 170,612 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 242,461 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,401 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 56,109 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.03%

Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 381,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $62.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $240.91. The stock is now traded at around $289.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forbes J M & Co Llp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 110.24%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forbes J M & Co Llp sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

Forbes J M & Co Llp sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Forbes J M & Co Llp sold out a holding in Beyond Air Inc. The sale prices were between $4.13 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $4.52.

Forbes J M & Co Llp sold out a holding in CVR Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.09 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $9.73.