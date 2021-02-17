Prospector Partners Llc Buys Parsley Energy Inc, Federated Hermes Inc, Everest Re Group, Sells Mercury General Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Guilford, CT, based Investment company Prospector Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Parsley Energy Inc, Federated Hermes Inc, Everest Re Group, Merck Inc, NuVasive Inc, sells Mercury General Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Xilinx Inc, Landstar System Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospector Partners Llc. As of 2020Q4, Prospector Partners Llc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $798 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NUVA, SNV, ST, HTBI, OBNK, UVSP, FBMS, FCBP,

NUVA, SNV, ST, HTBI, OBNK, UVSP, FBMS, FCBP, Added Positions: PE, FHI, RE, MRK, CMA, KEY, HHC, GL, PPLT, AXTA, HES, DRI, FHN, FLIR, SLB, NTB, EBAY, JPM, PNC, NDLS, QCRH, Y, CW, MOG.A, C, VEC, SJM, HAE, VOYA, CVCY, LFUS, RHI, IVZ, JEF, KGC, UFS, PCSB,

PE, FHI, RE, MRK, CMA, KEY, HHC, GL, PPLT, AXTA, HES, DRI, FHN, FLIR, SLB, NTB, EBAY, JPM, PNC, NDLS, QCRH, Y, CW, MOG.A, C, VEC, SJM, HAE, VOYA, CVCY, LFUS, RHI, IVZ, JEF, KGC, UFS, PCSB, Reduced Positions: MCY, MMC, CL, MSFT, AFL, PPG, USB, PAYX, CHD, GD, AZN, FARO, AJG, PG, WSBF, JNJ, CBOE, OTIS, HONE, HD, SI, BRO, TR, CIR, PGR, ABT, KRNY, SAIC, PJT, LPRO, WASH, MA, V, ORCL, PYPL, AEM, KO, CARR,

MCY, MMC, CL, MSFT, AFL, PPG, USB, PAYX, CHD, GD, AZN, FARO, AJG, PG, WSBF, JNJ, CBOE, OTIS, HONE, HD, SI, BRO, TR, CIR, PGR, ABT, KRNY, SAIC, PJT, LPRO, WASH, MA, V, ORCL, PYPL, AEM, KO, CARR, Sold Out: XLNX, LSTR,

For the details of PROSPECTOR PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prospector+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 173,205 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 161,734 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 530,730 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Globe Life Inc (GL) - 260,860 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 197,850 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83%

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $56.51, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 76,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.35 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 115,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.33 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $58.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.86 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $17.31. The stock is now traded at around $22.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 134,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Origin Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Univest Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $24.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 62,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Federated Hermes Inc by 131.54%. The purchase prices were between $21.94 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 400,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Parsley Energy Inc by 97.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.41 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 934,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 141.26%. The purchase prices were between $196.2 and $241.54, with an estimated average price of $221.17. The stock is now traded at around $242.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 38,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 36.62%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 221,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 32.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $56.2, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 308,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in KeyCorp by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $14.61. The stock is now traded at around $19.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 894,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Landstar System Inc. The sale prices were between $123.41 and $139.43, with an estimated average price of $131.22.