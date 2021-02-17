>
Prospector Partners Llc Buys Parsley Energy Inc, Federated Hermes Inc, Everest Re Group, Sells Mercury General Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

February 17, 2021 | About: FHI -1.61% PE +0% RE +0.95% MRK +1.74% CMA -1.64% KEY -0.35% NUVA -1.14% SNV -1.04% ST -0.78% HTBI -0.72% OBNK +0.86% UVSP -1.01% X -3.25%

Guilford, CT, based Investment company Prospector Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Parsley Energy Inc, Federated Hermes Inc, Everest Re Group, Merck Inc, NuVasive Inc, sells Mercury General Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Xilinx Inc, Landstar System Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospector Partners Llc. As of 2020Q4, Prospector Partners Llc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $798 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PROSPECTOR PARTNERS LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 173,205 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  2. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 161,734 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  3. Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 530,730 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  4. Globe Life Inc (GL) - 260,860 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41%
  5. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 197,850 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83%
New Purchase: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $56.51, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 76,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.35 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 115,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.33 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $58.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: HomeTrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI)

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.86 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $17.31. The stock is now traded at around $22.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 134,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK)

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Origin Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Univest Financial Corp (UVSP)

Prospector Partners Llc initiated holding in Univest Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $24.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 62,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Federated Hermes Inc by 131.54%. The purchase prices were between $21.94 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 400,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Parsley Energy Inc by 97.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.41 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 934,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 141.26%. The purchase prices were between $196.2 and $241.54, with an estimated average price of $221.17. The stock is now traded at around $242.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 38,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 36.62%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 221,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 32.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $56.2, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 308,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: KeyCorp (KEY)

Prospector Partners Llc added to a holding in KeyCorp by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $14.61. The stock is now traded at around $19.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 894,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)

Prospector Partners Llc sold out a holding in Landstar System Inc. The sale prices were between $123.41 and $139.43, with an estimated average price of $131.22.



