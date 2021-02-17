>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. Buys Berry Global Group Inc, Concentrix Corp, Regal Beloit Corp, Sells Dolby Laboratories Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Medpace Holdings Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: BERY -0.22% HRB -1.78% PRI -0.6% EVR -1.66% MTH -0.67% FHI -1.61% CNXC +1.26% RBC -2.47% GLT -2.31% MANT -2.05% AVNT -0.09% CR -0.32%

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Berry Global Group Inc, Concentrix Corp, Regal Beloit Corp, H&R Block Inc, Primerica Inc, sells Dolby Laboratories Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Medpace Holdings Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, Murphy USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. owns 524 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fuller+%26+thaler+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) - 23,504,901 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
  2. Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 13,820,378 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89%
  3. First Horizon Corp (FHN) - 17,374,198 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
  4. F N B Corp (FNB) - 23,177,168 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
  5. TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 5,493,229 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 585,801 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.54 and $123.49, with an estimated average price of $110.7. The stock is now traded at around $129.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 372,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Glatfelter Corp (GLT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.44 and $17.25, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,826,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Mantech International Corp (MANT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Mantech International Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.32 and $88.94, with an estimated average price of $75.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 250,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Avient Corp (AVNT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 454,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $74.95. The stock is now traded at around $124.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 145,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 7761.75%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,697,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 161.62%. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $17.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,765,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Primerica Inc (PRI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Primerica Inc by 117.03%. The purchase prices were between $109.5 and $140.09, with an estimated average price of $125.82. The stock is now traded at around $142.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 412,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 4233.05%. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $118.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 271,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Meritage Homes Corp by 133.28%. The purchase prices were between $82.82 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 632,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Federated Hermes Inc by 68.14%. The purchase prices were between $21.94 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,134,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Glatfelter Corp (GLN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Glatfelter Corp. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.86.

Sold Out: Avient Corp (PY9)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.23.

Sold Out: Navistar International Corp (NAV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.59.

Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.07.

Sold Out: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $50.23 and $67.85, with an estimated average price of $57.38.

Sold Out: Rambus Inc (RMBS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Rambus Inc. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $18.51, with an estimated average price of $15.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)