Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. Buys Berry Global Group Inc, Concentrix Corp, Regal Beloit Corp, Sells Dolby Laboratories Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Medpace Holdings Inc

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Berry Global Group Inc, Concentrix Corp, Regal Beloit Corp, H&R Block Inc, Primerica Inc, sells Dolby Laboratories Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Medpace Holdings Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, Murphy USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. owns 524 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CNXC, RBC, GLT, MANT, AVNT, FUBO, SCS, CRNC, UTHR, BL, TPIC, WK, AEO, RRR, IGT, NVST, ALKS, BRKS, REAL, SMCI, MXL, MGNI, PRG, CCMP, AVID, CURO, ATEC, COHU, PLT, PRTY, CSTE, BCOV, PARR, HEAR, KRMD, FOSL, KIRK, MOD, NVDA, NR, AAN, IWR, WABC, SCI, PHM, LEG, HUBB, DHT, BKH,

CNXC, RBC, GLT, MANT, AVNT, FUBO, SCS, CRNC, UTHR, BL, TPIC, WK, AEO, RRR, IGT, NVST, ALKS, BRKS, REAL, SMCI, MXL, MGNI, PRG, CCMP, AVID, CURO, ATEC, COHU, PLT, PRTY, CSTE, BCOV, PARR, HEAR, KRMD, FOSL, KIRK, MOD, NVDA, NR, AAN, IWR, WABC, SCI, PHM, LEG, HUBB, DHT, BKH, Added Positions: BERY, HRB, PRI, MTH, EVR, FHI, PRIM, APLE, GPK, SEM, WAFD, CMC, JBL, SWX, PRSP, MDU, FCN, THG, IART, BOH, KEY, DOOR, ITGR, SANM, EME, LSTR, STC, EBS, ENR, BXS, BRKR, VIVO, KMPR, PDM, SUPN, HZO, PRGS, AVT, JCOM, BCO, CORE, CVA, HUBG, FNB, NSIT, SAIC, DLX, GEF, HELE, KRG, NCR, NTGR, SHO, BMCH, CIO, IWN, AAP, FCF, LBAI, SNBR, UCTT, URBN, BLD, IWM, SRPT, AMGN, BIG, CTAS, DAR, EXEL, THFF, HALO, JACK, MGRC, MMSI, NEU, PH, PBH, RGEN, ROST, STMP, SCL, AXON, TER, VRSN, WAT, FTNT, CALX, GDOT, AAT, GMED, RH, FOXF, FEYE, CHGG, TNDM, NVRO, EVH, NTRA, LSXMK, BAND, SAIL, TENB, KLXE, GH, GO,

BERY, HRB, PRI, MTH, EVR, FHI, PRIM, APLE, GPK, SEM, WAFD, CMC, JBL, SWX, PRSP, MDU, FCN, THG, IART, BOH, KEY, DOOR, ITGR, SANM, EME, LSTR, STC, EBS, ENR, BXS, BRKR, VIVO, KMPR, PDM, SUPN, HZO, PRGS, AVT, JCOM, BCO, CORE, CVA, HUBG, FNB, NSIT, SAIC, DLX, GEF, HELE, KRG, NCR, NTGR, SHO, BMCH, CIO, IWN, AAP, FCF, LBAI, SNBR, UCTT, URBN, BLD, IWM, SRPT, AMGN, BIG, CTAS, DAR, EXEL, THFF, HALO, JACK, MGRC, MMSI, NEU, PH, PBH, RGEN, ROST, STMP, SCL, AXON, TER, VRSN, WAT, FTNT, CALX, GDOT, AAT, GMED, RH, FOXF, FEYE, CHGG, TNDM, NVRO, EVH, NTRA, LSXMK, BAND, SAIL, TENB, KLXE, GH, GO, Reduced Positions: DLB, DECK, MEDP, CCK, MUSA, FIX, PWR, CE, THRM, FLEX, BECN, MTZ, STAY, WDR, CSII, LNTH, FULT, TREX, WOR, MDRX, AMKR, IPHI, ZNGA, MTSI, BOX, PRDO, DBI, KW, MATX, AVYA, ISBC, MTSC, PENN, SBGI, AMPH, CLGX, FCNCA, TCF, EVTC, KTB, CBT, COLM, CNO, FHN, FMBI, JW.A, LKFN, VRNT, CROX, TSC, JELD, MLHR, JOUT, HOPE, PGC, TEX, POR, WPX, BRX, JRVR, AIT, CLH, PRMW, EXP, RHP, GVA, KMT, OLN, RYN, SYKE, SNX, TCBI, UBSI, ENSG, APPS, PEB, CIT, FIVN, REZI, EPAC, ADTN, AAPL, AGO, BRKL, BLDR, DBD, ESGR, FSP, HSC, MNR, NLS, ORCL, OMI, PTEN, RRC, SFNC, TEN, TBBK, WTM, KOP, LQDT, GNRC, CLDT, CPS, RPAI, MRC, HY, TPH, COMM, TSE, BOOT, SMPL, GRWG, JHG, IWO, LNT, DOX, UHAL, AXL, AME, ANDE, ATRS, BGFV, CMS, CDNS, KMX, CSV, CNC, LNG, CBSH, INGR, DLTR, DCI, EWBC, EIX, RE, EXTR, FLXS, HSIC, HOV, IMMR, INTC, IVC, SJM, JCI, LH, LRCX, LNDC, LYV, MTB, MTD, MHK, MCRI, MGI, MORN, CNR, NATI, DS, NWL, PNW, PXD, PSA, RNWK, RSG, WRK, ROP, SHW, SPG, SNA, SHYF, SRDX, TTI, GL, WPC, GRA, WFC, WHR, WETF, LMNR, GPRE, LMAT, AIMC, TAST, TMUS, CLR, SCOR, HI, RILY, VRSK, CLNY, HCHC, DG, CMRE, NLSN, GRPN, MTDR, RM, FB, FRGI, NGVC, ALEX, PBF, CTT, ARMK, TACO, ATEN, OUT, FRPT, ETSY, LOB, BNED, VRS, DFIN, HWM, CARS, DMTK, ARLO, ARNC,

DLB, DECK, MEDP, CCK, MUSA, FIX, PWR, CE, THRM, FLEX, BECN, MTZ, STAY, WDR, CSII, LNTH, FULT, TREX, WOR, MDRX, AMKR, IPHI, ZNGA, MTSI, BOX, PRDO, DBI, KW, MATX, AVYA, ISBC, MTSC, PENN, SBGI, AMPH, CLGX, FCNCA, TCF, EVTC, KTB, CBT, COLM, CNO, FHN, FMBI, JW.A, LKFN, VRNT, CROX, TSC, JELD, MLHR, JOUT, HOPE, PGC, TEX, POR, WPX, BRX, JRVR, AIT, CLH, PRMW, EXP, RHP, GVA, KMT, OLN, RYN, SYKE, SNX, TCBI, UBSI, ENSG, APPS, PEB, CIT, FIVN, REZI, EPAC, ADTN, AAPL, AGO, BRKL, BLDR, DBD, ESGR, FSP, HSC, MNR, NLS, ORCL, OMI, PTEN, RRC, SFNC, TEN, TBBK, WTM, KOP, LQDT, GNRC, CLDT, CPS, RPAI, MRC, HY, TPH, COMM, TSE, BOOT, SMPL, GRWG, JHG, IWO, LNT, DOX, UHAL, AXL, AME, ANDE, ATRS, BGFV, CMS, CDNS, KMX, CSV, CNC, LNG, CBSH, INGR, DLTR, DCI, EWBC, EIX, RE, EXTR, FLXS, HSIC, HOV, IMMR, INTC, IVC, SJM, JCI, LH, LRCX, LNDC, LYV, MTB, MTD, MHK, MCRI, MGI, MORN, CNR, NATI, DS, NWL, PNW, PXD, PSA, RNWK, RSG, WRK, ROP, SHW, SPG, SNA, SHYF, SRDX, TTI, GL, WPC, GRA, WFC, WHR, WETF, LMNR, GPRE, LMAT, AIMC, TAST, TMUS, CLR, SCOR, HI, RILY, VRSK, CLNY, HCHC, DG, CMRE, NLSN, GRPN, MTDR, RM, FB, FRGI, NGVC, ALEX, PBF, CTT, ARMK, TACO, ATEN, OUT, FRPT, ETSY, LOB, BNED, VRS, DFIN, HWM, CARS, DMTK, ARLO, ARNC, Sold Out: GLN, PY9, NAV, HBI, LPSN, RMBS, MODN, CTD, 15R, PDLI, RESI, DCO, TRUE, LOCO, DLTH, ELF, GORO, LLNW, WTI, GHL, BXC, HDS, FRTA, LNSR, MASI, WRI, NP, IIVI, EVFM, EV, SONO, VB,

For the details of FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fuller+%26+thaler+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) - 23,504,901 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 13,820,378 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89% First Horizon Corp (FHN) - 17,374,198 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% F N B Corp (FNB) - 23,177,168 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 5,493,229 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 585,801 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.54 and $123.49, with an estimated average price of $110.7. The stock is now traded at around $129.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 372,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.44 and $17.25, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,826,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Mantech International Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.32 and $88.94, with an estimated average price of $75.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 250,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 454,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $74.95. The stock is now traded at around $124.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 145,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 7761.75%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,697,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 161.62%. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $17.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,765,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Primerica Inc by 117.03%. The purchase prices were between $109.5 and $140.09, with an estimated average price of $125.82. The stock is now traded at around $142.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 412,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 4233.05%. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $118.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 271,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Meritage Homes Corp by 133.28%. The purchase prices were between $82.82 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 632,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Federated Hermes Inc by 68.14%. The purchase prices were between $21.94 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,134,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Glatfelter Corp. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.86.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.23.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.59.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.07.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $50.23 and $67.85, with an estimated average price of $57.38.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Rambus Inc. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $18.51, with an estimated average price of $15.72.