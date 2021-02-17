Intrepid Capital Management Inc Buys LGI Homes Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices Inc, Sells Manchester United PLC, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp

Jacksonville Beach, FL, based Investment company Intrepid Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys LGI Homes Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices Inc, Dropbox Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, sells Manchester United PLC, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher, Jefferies Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Intrepid Capital Management Inc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DBX, CBOE, SLQD, UTZ, IJR, JPM, DSL, JOB,

DBX, CBOE, SLQD, UTZ, IJR, JPM, DSL, JOB, Added Positions: LGIH, IAC, ANGI, TTWO, NEAR, ACN, ROKU, CEF, BURL, TWTR, SCHX, DG, CME, DLTR, WNS, ATVI, CRL, MA, CPRT, MTCH, V, IGSB, GLD,

LGIH, IAC, ANGI, TTWO, NEAR, ACN, ROKU, CEF, BURL, TWTR, SCHX, DG, CME, DLTR, WNS, ATVI, CRL, MA, CPRT, MTCH, V, IGSB, GLD, Reduced Positions: ABC, IAA, JEF, DOX, BATRK, CVS, PINE, SILC, BKNG, PCH, MSGS, AYI, SP, BRK.B, FN, EA, IAU, REG, ICLR, BIO, FRPH, AAPL, ETSY, SPSB, FIVE, TJX, LH, CTO, SYKE, FB, WCN, COLD, IGV, TRU, OLLI, KR, VST, JBL, AMZN, NATH,

ABC, IAA, JEF, DOX, BATRK, CVS, PINE, SILC, BKNG, PCH, MSGS, AYI, SP, BRK.B, FN, EA, IAU, REG, ICLR, BIO, FRPH, AAPL, ETSY, SPSB, FIVE, TJX, LH, CTO, SYKE, FB, WCN, COLD, IGV, TRU, OLLI, KR, VST, JBL, AMZN, NATH, Sold Out: MANU, FND, AJG, CERN, BCEI, BCEI, BK, MSGE,

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 50,313 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.12% Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 251,699 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 36,056 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.65% WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 92,599 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68% Copart Inc (CPRT) - 40,256 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 63,471 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 11,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Utz Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.86 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 37,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $105.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in LGI Homes Inc by 147.09%. The purchase prices were between $102.52 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $116.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 31,993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.65%. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67. The stock is now traded at around $263.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 36,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc by 211.28%. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 167,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 131.62%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95. The stock is now traded at around $258.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 67.73%. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $456.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Manchester United PLC. The sale prices were between $13.32 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $15.2.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $72.44 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $83.52.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $103 and $128.19, with an estimated average price of $114.01.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.13.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (OLD). The sale prices were between $16.08 and $25, with an estimated average price of $21.05.

