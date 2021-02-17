>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

RBF Capital, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PRGX Global Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: PRGX -0.13% GOOG +0.3% RCL +1.23% WFC +5.17% GM -1.07% CHNG -0.34% SPY +0.02% SPLG +0.07% EFA -0.59% IEFA -0.62% CCL +3.25% VE +0%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company RBF Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PRGX Global Inc, Alphabet Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Alphabet Inc, BlackRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RBF Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, RBF Capital, LLC owns 269 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RBF Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rbf+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RBF Capital, LLC
  1. BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) - 2,313,453 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  2. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 816,432 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 146,300 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Danaos Corp (DAC) - 1,115,863 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 87,400 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 146,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 214,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PRGX Global Inc (PRGX)

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in PRGX Global Inc by 77.11%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,440,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2128.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 489.72%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 100,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 86.25%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $52.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 111,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $16.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 234,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of RBF Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. RBF Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RBF Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RBF Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RBF Capital, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)