RBF Capital, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PRGX Global Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company RBF Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PRGX Global Inc, Alphabet Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Alphabet Inc, BlackRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RBF Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, RBF Capital, LLC owns 269 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) - 2,313,453 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 816,432 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 146,300 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Danaos Corp (DAC) - 1,115,863 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Facebook Inc (FB) - 87,400 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 146,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 214,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in PRGX Global Inc by 77.11%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,440,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2128.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 489.72%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 100,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 86.25%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $52.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 111,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $16.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 234,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82.