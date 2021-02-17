Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc Buys General Motors Co, BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, Wynn Resorts, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

Red Bank, NJ, based Investment company Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, Wynn Resorts, Veeva Systems Inc, MGM Resorts International, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc owns 98 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 180,912 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,620 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,605 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 58,873 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,285 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $52.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $100.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58. The stock is now traded at around $122.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.2. The stock is now traded at around $316.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 275.96%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $92.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $132.09, with an estimated average price of $115.43. The stock is now traded at around $149.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.12 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $12.09.