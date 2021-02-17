Adams Street Partners Llc Buys BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells GSX Techedu Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, PagerDuty Inc

Investment company Adams Street Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Twilio Inc, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, sells GSX Techedu Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, PagerDuty Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, Futu Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Street Partners Llc. As of 2020Q4, Adams Street Partners Llc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $480 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BIGC, WORK, PTON, TWLO, ADVM, TXG,

BIGC, WORK, PTON, TWLO, ADVM, TXG, Sold Out: GSX, CRSP, PD, ISEE, FUTU,

Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) - 863,200 shares, 37.01% of the total portfolio. Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 23,694,465 shares, 21.86% of the total portfolio. Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) - 777,562 shares, 20.49% of the total portfolio. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) - 3,492,749 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Aptinyx Inc (APTX) - 5,305,872 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $105.99, with an estimated average price of $79.69. The stock is now traded at around $71.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 90,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 104,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $139.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $411.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $13.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 120,739 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.12 and $163.7, with an estimated average price of $145.41. The stock is now traded at around $187.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $72.6.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $118.75.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $26.68 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $34.19.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.41.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.52 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $37.77.