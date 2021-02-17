>
Spf Beheer Bv Buys American Express Co, Sells Ecolab Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: AXP -1.62%

Utrecht The Netherlands, P7, based Investment company Spf Beheer Bv (Current Portfolio) buys American Express Co, sells Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spf Beheer Bv. As of 2020Q4, Spf Beheer Bv owns 35 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPF BEHEER BV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spf+beheer+bv/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPF BEHEER BV
  1. Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 1,127,757 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.06%
  2. Nike Inc (NKE) - 1,004,292 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25%
  3. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 715,484 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 292,384 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25%
  5. Ball Corp (BLL) - 1,455,093 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Spf Beheer Bv added to a holding in American Express Co by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $128.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 978,363 shares as of 2020-12-31.



