Spf Beheer Bv Buys American Express Co, Sells Ecolab Inc

Utrecht The Netherlands, P7, based Investment company Spf Beheer Bv (Current Portfolio) buys American Express Co, sells Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spf Beheer Bv. As of 2020Q4, Spf Beheer Bv owns 35 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: AXP,

AXP, Reduced Positions: ECL, ALB, MET, FLS, TSCO, FDX, ODFL, TMO, DG, NKE, BLL, AZO, APH, ADI, PPG, MCHP,

Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 1,127,757 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.06% Nike Inc (NKE) - 1,004,292 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 715,484 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 292,384 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% Ball Corp (BLL) - 1,455,093 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%

Spf Beheer Bv added to a holding in American Express Co by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $128.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 978,363 shares as of 2020-12-31.