First Mercantile Trust Co Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, SSgA Technology Se

Cordova, TN, based Investment company First Mercantile Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Mercantile Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, First Mercantile Trust Co owns 845 stocks with a total value of $882 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VGIT, VMBS, VCIT, VGLT, VCLT, U, DDOG, SGEN, GDRX, ABNB, LMND, CMI, XOM, EOG, NEM, ROKU, PANW, TPR, SNOW, EPAM, UI, CMG, REGN, DLTR, IT, IDA, PII, IFF, MD, LYV, PSN, TCRR, SDC, NKTX, KYMR, STEP, DYN, EBC, ITW, BJRI, BE, NEO, BAND, DGX, RCKT, PLUG, ARVN, FATE, JLL, XRX, FCEL, CLR, FUBO, FPRX, SNDX, WBT, MRO, NXST, BJ, UNM,

VGIT, VMBS, VCIT, VGLT, VCLT, U, DDOG, SGEN, GDRX, ABNB, LMND, CMI, XOM, EOG, NEM, ROKU, PANW, TPR, SNOW, EPAM, UI, CMG, REGN, DLTR, IT, IDA, PII, IFF, MD, LYV, PSN, TCRR, SDC, NKTX, KYMR, STEP, DYN, EBC, ITW, BJRI, BE, NEO, BAND, DGX, RCKT, PLUG, ARVN, FATE, JLL, XRX, FCEL, CLR, FUBO, FPRX, SNDX, WBT, MRO, NXST, BJ, UNM, Added Positions: SCHX, GLD, AMZN, VEEV, MMC, MSFT, TSLA, SCHM, LOW, NVDA, NFLX, TDOC, UBER, UNH, NOW, SHOP, OKTA, EXAS, JNJ, QCOM, V, RNG, PYPL, SQ, TTD, COUP, SNAP, AAPL, LLY, NI, USB, MELI, PSX, ZM, PTON, IWD, VWO, AMT, DVA, EXC, NKE, NUAN, EVRG, CHTR, BLDR, KO, CL, DEO, HDB, HOLX, KLAC, KEY, LAD, MTZ, MCD, MDT, PEP, PG, RF, SBAC, TJX, VLO, FTNT, DG, GNRC, WIX, CHGG, GOOG, PCTY, CFG, Z, DBX, CHWY, ADPT, SPT, SCHH, ABT, ALGN, HES, BK, BAX, CDNS, CNI, PRDO, XEC, CSGP, OFC, COST, CR, CCI, DD, ECL, ETR, FICO, GD, MLHR, HD, MTCH, ILMN, ISRG, JBL, LH, LEN, MAT, SPGI, MRK, NCR, NYCB, ORLY, ORCL, PSA, ROK, SRE, NLOK, TROW, TPX, TMO, UNP, UPS, VRTX, WM, WFC, WSM, WTFC, ZBRA, LULU, AVGO, PDM, PRI, SPLK, CDW, FEYE, PAYC, JRVR, TRU, TWLO, JBGS, GSHD, BYND, CRWD, IWS, MMM, ATVI, A, ALXN, DOX, AMGN, ARNA, AZO, BAC, BBY, BLK, CBRE, GIB, CHE, CSCO, GLW, CW, ATGE, EMR, GNTX, GS, HFC, IBM, IART, JCI, KBH, KMT, LKQ, MET, MU, NP, IOSP, OSK, PCAR, ARGO, PH, PFE, PGR, SHOO, SYNA, TXN, TBBK, THO, UGI, WRB, ANTM, ZION, L, MSCI, AGI, PM, ADUS, SSNC, GM, HCA, FBHS, PNR, VOYA, SFM, KPTI, KHC, PLNT, KURA, HGV, FIXX, RPAY, TPTX, KTB, CHNG,

SCHX, GLD, AMZN, VEEV, MMC, MSFT, TSLA, SCHM, LOW, NVDA, NFLX, TDOC, UBER, UNH, NOW, SHOP, OKTA, EXAS, JNJ, QCOM, V, RNG, PYPL, SQ, TTD, COUP, SNAP, AAPL, LLY, NI, USB, MELI, PSX, ZM, PTON, IWD, VWO, AMT, DVA, EXC, NKE, NUAN, EVRG, CHTR, BLDR, KO, CL, DEO, HDB, HOLX, KLAC, KEY, LAD, MTZ, MCD, MDT, PEP, PG, RF, SBAC, TJX, VLO, FTNT, DG, GNRC, WIX, CHGG, GOOG, PCTY, CFG, Z, DBX, CHWY, ADPT, SPT, SCHH, ABT, ALGN, HES, BK, BAX, CDNS, CNI, PRDO, XEC, CSGP, OFC, COST, CR, CCI, DD, ECL, ETR, FICO, GD, MLHR, HD, MTCH, ILMN, ISRG, JBL, LH, LEN, MAT, SPGI, MRK, NCR, NYCB, ORLY, ORCL, PSA, ROK, SRE, NLOK, TROW, TPX, TMO, UNP, UPS, VRTX, WM, WFC, WSM, WTFC, ZBRA, LULU, AVGO, PDM, PRI, SPLK, CDW, FEYE, PAYC, JRVR, TRU, TWLO, JBGS, GSHD, BYND, CRWD, IWS, MMM, ATVI, A, ALXN, DOX, AMGN, ARNA, AZO, BAC, BBY, BLK, CBRE, GIB, CHE, CSCO, GLW, CW, ATGE, EMR, GNTX, GS, HFC, IBM, IART, JCI, KBH, KMT, LKQ, MET, MU, NP, IOSP, OSK, PCAR, ARGO, PH, PFE, PGR, SHOO, SYNA, TXN, TBBK, THO, UGI, WRB, ANTM, ZION, L, MSCI, AGI, PM, ADUS, SSNC, GM, HCA, FBHS, PNR, VOYA, SFM, KPTI, KHC, PLNT, KURA, HGV, FIXX, RPAY, TPTX, KTB, CHNG, Reduced Positions: BND, SCHA, VIG, EFAV, SCHD, IGF, VWOB, VEA, USHY, BNDX, FB, PNC, DHI, DHR, GOOGL, POR, POST, SHYG, WTRG, ADSK, DE, FISV, JPM, LMT, MRVL, PWR, RMD, TSM, URI, VZ, VOD, ASML, ADBE, AMAT, CP, CMCSA, EA, NEE, ITRI, KSU, MTD, MPWR, SBUX, STE, TGT, EBAY, MA, PODD, LPLA, WDAY, ICLR, CDLX, VCSH, CB, ACN, AMD, Y, AXP, THRM, ABC, BC, COHR, COO, PRMW, CREE, DRQ, ENS, FMC, GPK, INCY, LRCX, MCHP, MIDD, NDAQ, NOC, OMCL, PNM, PAAS, TPC, PNW, LIN, STL, ONTO, SNN, SNV, TREX, ACM, FOLD, DAN, FAF, BAH, ESNT, TNDM, QTWO, FIVN, TBK, GDDY, RACE, USFD, FND, CVNA, MRSN, MDB, ALC, CTVA, SRCE, AIR, ACAD, AES, AGCO, AMN, HRTX, ABMD, ACCO, AYI, RAMP, NSP, AAP, AMG, AFL, AEM, AIN, ALB, ATI, ADS, MDRX, ALL, AMED, UHAL, ACC, AFG, AMWD, AMP, APH, AIT, ACGL, ADM, ARW, ARWR, MTOR, ASB, AGO, ATRC, AN, ACLS, AXS, BOKF, BLL, BECN, BDC, BMRN, BLKB, BWA, BYD, BDN, BG, CACI, CTS, CPT, COF, CAH, CE, LNG, CHDN, CINF, CTAS, CRUS, CLH, CCOI, COHU, CMA, CTB, CUZ, CVA, CCK, CFR, DAR, DECK, SITC, DXCM, DKS, D, LCII, ESE, EXP, EWBC, EMN, EW, EME, ENB, WIRE, EPD, RE, EXPO, FLIR, FDX, FNF, FBP, FCNCA, FMBI, BANC, FLEX, FL, F, FORM, FORR, GATX, GPS, AJRD, GLNG, GVA, HMSY, HAIN, HWC, THG, LHX, HIG, HELE, HPQ, HXL, HUM, HBAN, HUN, HURN, IIVI, ITT, IDXX, NSIT, TILE, IBOC, IP, SJM, JBLU, KEX, KNX, KLIC, LHCG, SR, LAZ, LXP, LNC, LGF.B, LPX, LMNX, MTB, MDU, MTG, MGPI, MKSI, MANH, TGTX, MAN, MKL, MRTN, MLM, MCK, MRCY, MMSI, MOD, MHK, MOH, MNRO, MCO, MLI, NRG, NGG, NTUS, NTCT, NJR, NWL, NWBI, NVAX, NUE, ORI, OMC, ASGN, PPL, PSB, PZZA, PATK, PEGA, PENN, PRFT, PVH, PNFP, PXD, RL, BPOP, PRAA, PCH, POWI, PFG, PEG, PHM, QGEN, RDN, RPT, RJF, RBC, RS, RHI, ROG, SLM, SPXC, SGMO, CKH, SEE, XPO, SIGI, SMTC, SHW, SLAB, SKX, SKYW, SWBI, SNA, SWX, STT, STLD, SCL, SRCL, SF, SRI, AXON, TFX, XPER, TTEK, TCBI, TXT, TKR, TOL, GL, TRP, CUBE, UCTT, UMPQ, UNF, AUB, PAG, UTHR, KMPR, OLED, UEIC, UHS, VMI, VSH, VMC, WCN, WBS, WCC, WAL, WLK, WHR, WTM, WMB, KTOS, WWW, WEX, SPB, FTS, CSII, WNS, EVR, HBI, CVLT, WU, ICFI, LDOS, AWI, EXLS, OC, PRIM, KBR, FSLR, AIMC, MDGL, TRS, JAZZ, G, EURN, MRTX, APPS, HI, JBT, RGA, NVGS, CCXI, SLRC, LEA, KAR, MXL, PBA, STNG, RCM, FN, GDOT, LYB, BWXT, COR, BKU, PCRX, KMI, TROX, STAG, DOOR, THR, KOS, RLJ, MOS, MPC, HZNP, XYL, ACHC, WPX, RDUS, BCOV, ALSN, MTSI, RXN, MRC, CG, GMED, SSTK, ALEX, BFAM, TPH, BCC, APAM, MODN, TMHC, PTCT, NSTG, DOC, IRT, FOXF, BMCH, MUSA, BNFT, VLRS, SAIC, CRTO, BURL, ESI, OMF, AERI, CXP, VCYT, LGIH, ARMK, ALLY, DRNA, RARE, RVNC, VRNS, TWOU, MC, LPG, TSE, CCS, TRUP, OEC, LNTH, SYF, ADVM, NOMD, CDK, GWB, FRPT, AXTA, NEWR, WK, QRVO, WING, BLD, GKOS, ALRM, RPD, LITE, FLOW, PJT, PFGC, HPE, MIME, TEAM, AGR, UA, MGP, NGVT, RETA, SMPL, EVBG, VST, IRTC, VRRM, SNDR, AZUL, BHVN, MGY, RYTM, APLS, QTRX, LXFR, WH, VNE, EPRT, BV, CNST, ALLK, YMAB, SVMK, UPWK, KOD, LTHM, YETI, FOXA, AVTR, MDLA, DT, RAPT, BRBR, VTOL, IAC,

BND, SCHA, VIG, EFAV, SCHD, IGF, VWOB, VEA, USHY, BNDX, FB, PNC, DHI, DHR, GOOGL, POR, POST, SHYG, WTRG, ADSK, DE, FISV, JPM, LMT, MRVL, PWR, RMD, TSM, URI, VZ, VOD, ASML, ADBE, AMAT, CP, CMCSA, EA, NEE, ITRI, KSU, MTD, MPWR, SBUX, STE, TGT, EBAY, MA, PODD, LPLA, WDAY, ICLR, CDLX, VCSH, CB, ACN, AMD, Y, AXP, THRM, ABC, BC, COHR, COO, PRMW, CREE, DRQ, ENS, FMC, GPK, INCY, LRCX, MCHP, MIDD, NDAQ, NOC, OMCL, PNM, PAAS, TPC, PNW, LIN, STL, ONTO, SNN, SNV, TREX, ACM, FOLD, DAN, FAF, BAH, ESNT, TNDM, QTWO, FIVN, TBK, GDDY, RACE, USFD, FND, CVNA, MRSN, MDB, ALC, CTVA, SRCE, AIR, ACAD, AES, AGCO, AMN, HRTX, ABMD, ACCO, AYI, RAMP, NSP, AAP, AMG, AFL, AEM, AIN, ALB, ATI, ADS, MDRX, ALL, AMED, UHAL, ACC, AFG, AMWD, AMP, APH, AIT, ACGL, ADM, ARW, ARWR, MTOR, ASB, AGO, ATRC, AN, ACLS, AXS, BOKF, BLL, BECN, BDC, BMRN, BLKB, BWA, BYD, BDN, BG, CACI, CTS, CPT, COF, CAH, CE, LNG, CHDN, CINF, CTAS, CRUS, CLH, CCOI, COHU, CMA, CTB, CUZ, CVA, CCK, CFR, DAR, DECK, SITC, DXCM, DKS, D, LCII, ESE, EXP, EWBC, EMN, EW, EME, ENB, WIRE, EPD, RE, EXPO, FLIR, FDX, FNF, FBP, FCNCA, FMBI, BANC, FLEX, FL, F, FORM, FORR, GATX, GPS, AJRD, GLNG, GVA, HMSY, HAIN, HWC, THG, LHX, HIG, HELE, HPQ, HXL, HUM, HBAN, HUN, HURN, IIVI, ITT, IDXX, NSIT, TILE, IBOC, IP, SJM, JBLU, KEX, KNX, KLIC, LHCG, SR, LAZ, LXP, LNC, LGF.B, LPX, LMNX, MTB, MDU, MTG, MGPI, MKSI, MANH, TGTX, MAN, MKL, MRTN, MLM, MCK, MRCY, MMSI, MOD, MHK, MOH, MNRO, MCO, MLI, NRG, NGG, NTUS, NTCT, NJR, NWL, NWBI, NVAX, NUE, ORI, OMC, ASGN, PPL, PSB, PZZA, PATK, PEGA, PENN, PRFT, PVH, PNFP, PXD, RL, BPOP, PRAA, PCH, POWI, PFG, PEG, PHM, QGEN, RDN, RPT, RJF, RBC, RS, RHI, ROG, SLM, SPXC, SGMO, CKH, SEE, XPO, SIGI, SMTC, SHW, SLAB, SKX, SKYW, SWBI, SNA, SWX, STT, STLD, SCL, SRCL, SF, SRI, AXON, TFX, XPER, TTEK, TCBI, TXT, TKR, TOL, GL, TRP, CUBE, UCTT, UMPQ, UNF, AUB, PAG, UTHR, KMPR, OLED, UEIC, UHS, VMI, VSH, VMC, WCN, WBS, WCC, WAL, WLK, WHR, WTM, WMB, KTOS, WWW, WEX, SPB, FTS, CSII, WNS, EVR, HBI, CVLT, WU, ICFI, LDOS, AWI, EXLS, OC, PRIM, KBR, FSLR, AIMC, MDGL, TRS, JAZZ, G, EURN, MRTX, APPS, HI, JBT, RGA, NVGS, CCXI, SLRC, LEA, KAR, MXL, PBA, STNG, RCM, FN, GDOT, LYB, BWXT, COR, BKU, PCRX, KMI, TROX, STAG, DOOR, THR, KOS, RLJ, MOS, MPC, HZNP, XYL, ACHC, WPX, RDUS, BCOV, ALSN, MTSI, RXN, MRC, CG, GMED, SSTK, ALEX, BFAM, TPH, BCC, APAM, MODN, TMHC, PTCT, NSTG, DOC, IRT, FOXF, BMCH, MUSA, BNFT, VLRS, SAIC, CRTO, BURL, ESI, OMF, AERI, CXP, VCYT, LGIH, ARMK, ALLY, DRNA, RARE, RVNC, VRNS, TWOU, MC, LPG, TSE, CCS, TRUP, OEC, LNTH, SYF, ADVM, NOMD, CDK, GWB, FRPT, AXTA, NEWR, WK, QRVO, WING, BLD, GKOS, ALRM, RPD, LITE, FLOW, PJT, PFGC, HPE, MIME, TEAM, AGR, UA, MGP, NGVT, RETA, SMPL, EVBG, VST, IRTC, VRRM, SNDR, AZUL, BHVN, MGY, RYTM, APLS, QTRX, LXFR, WH, VNE, EPRT, BV, CNST, ALLK, YMAB, SVMK, UPWK, KOD, LTHM, YETI, FOXA, AVTR, MDLA, DT, RAPT, BRBR, VTOL, IAC, Sold Out: XLK, BSV, XLV, XLE, VTIP, T, IQV, INTC, INFO, HON, TFC, NSC, ROP, SWKS, WSO, ZBH, GILD, ETN, CNC, CAT, EVER, BIIB, AME, DFS, ABBV, DIS, TRMB, PPG, FCX, LNT, AEP, BSX, CSL, MNST, K, TSN, EBS, QDEL, ZNGA, DPZ, HDS, CRI, SAIA, RGEN, NKTR, HRB, INGR, BHF, NTAP, BKH, PRGO,

For the details of FIRST MERCANTILE TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+mercantile+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,133,889 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.20% CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 759,837 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 626,790 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 848,298 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 442,997 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.29%

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 626,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 510,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 236,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78. The stock is now traded at around $88.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 218,833 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.68 and $111.83, with an estimated average price of $108.82. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 138,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14. The stock is now traded at around $121.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $96.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,133,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 354.91%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $166.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 45,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3308.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 117.88%. The purchase prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.2. The stock is now traded at around $316.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 55.85%. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.61. The stock is now traded at around $117.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 71.91%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $177.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56.

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9.

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $153.99 and $180.39, with an estimated average price of $168.66.