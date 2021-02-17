George Kaiser Family Foundation Buys PTC Therapeutics Inc, R1 RCM Inc, Workiva Inc, Sells PTC Inc, Open Text Corp, Proofpoint Inc

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company George Kaiser Family Foundation (Current Portfolio) buys PTC Therapeutics Inc, R1 RCM Inc, Workiva Inc, SAP SE, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells PTC Inc, Open Text Corp, Proofpoint Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, George Kaiser Family Foundation. As of 2020Q4, George Kaiser Family Foundation owns 42 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PTCT, RCM,

PTCT, RCM, Added Positions: PEGA, WK, CPRT, PRMW, SAP, PYPL, ERIC, TLND, MHK, WIX, DSGX,

PEGA, WK, CPRT, PRMW, SAP, PYPL, ERIC, TLND, MHK, WIX, DSGX, Reduced Positions: ACN, BRK.B, ADSK, JPM,

ACN, BRK.B, ADSK, JPM, Sold Out: PTC, OTEX, PFPT,

For the details of GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/george+kaiser+family+foundation/current-portfolio/portfolio

BOK Financial Corp (BOKF) - 2,896,899 shares, 52.50% of the total portfolio. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 3,167,322 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 90,011 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. New Position ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 15,425 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 69,268 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio.

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $67.64, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 90,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $30.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 59,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

George Kaiser Family Foundation added to a holding in Workiva Inc by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $93.34, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

George Kaiser Family Foundation added to a holding in SAP SE by 41.54%. The purchase prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63. The stock is now traded at around $126.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

George Kaiser Family Foundation added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 52.97%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $297.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

George Kaiser Family Foundation sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $81.22 and $120.14, with an estimated average price of $99.7.

George Kaiser Family Foundation sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

George Kaiser Family Foundation sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $93.57 and $136.87, with an estimated average price of $109.71.