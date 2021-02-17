Shenkman Capital Management Inc Buys California Resources Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Shenkman Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys California Resources Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Shenkman Capital Management Inc owns 3 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRC, OAS,

California Resources Corp (CRC) - 141,598 shares, 60.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 53,369 shares, 35.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) - 187,125 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio.

Shenkman Capital Management Inc initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 60.04%. The holding were 141,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shenkman Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $39.23, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.56%. The holding were 53,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.