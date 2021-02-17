>
Shenkman Capital Management Inc Buys California Resources Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: CRC +0.64% OAS +4.45%

New York, NY, based Investment company Shenkman Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys California Resources Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Shenkman Capital Management Inc owns 3 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shenkman+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. California Resources Corp (CRC) - 141,598 shares, 60.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 53,369 shares, 35.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) - 187,125 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: California Resources Corp (CRC)

Shenkman Capital Management Inc initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 60.04%. The holding were 141,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Shenkman Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $39.23, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.56%. The holding were 53,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.



