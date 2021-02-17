Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Centene Corp, Sells Amphenol Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Centene Corp, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Amphenol Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, DexCom Inc, First Republic Bank during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc. As of 2020Q4, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CNC, PTGX, CDLX, VO, TDOC, VBR, VTEB, GS, GDDY, DTD,

CNC, PTGX, CDLX, VO, TDOC, VBR, VTEB, GS, GDDY, DTD, Added Positions: IEMG, IJS, IAU, IDU, IYW, IVE, SUSA, NEE, VWO, AMAT, DHR, TMO, HYB, EFV, SPYX,

IEMG, IJS, IAU, IDU, IYW, IVE, SUSA, NEE, VWO, AMAT, DHR, TMO, HYB, EFV, SPYX, Reduced Positions: SPY, AMZN, AAPL, VEA, VGT, IWB, QQQ, IVV, FRC, UPS, MSFT, IEFA, SCHW, WFC, FB, BRK.B, ORCL, VNQ, ABBV, ABT, IJR, TSLA, IGM, PG, JPM, PEP, EFA, VTI, VV, ACN, IWD, IWN, COST, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, XOM, XLK, T, V, TIP, VEU, DIS, WMT, IBM, EPD, BA, PFE, NFLX, CSCO, HON, GE, IWM, LLY, KO, HD, VB, VIG, VOO, AXP, MMM, JNJ, KMB, AGG, MCD, MRK, TGT, MA, NVDA, NSC, VZ, UNP, AMGN, TXN, ADP, BMY, CAT, MELI, SLV, SCZ, CMCSA, IWF, DVY, UNH, IDV,

SPY, AMZN, AAPL, VEA, VGT, IWB, QQQ, IVV, FRC, UPS, MSFT, IEFA, SCHW, WFC, FB, BRK.B, ORCL, VNQ, ABBV, ABT, IJR, TSLA, IGM, PG, JPM, PEP, EFA, VTI, VV, ACN, IWD, IWN, COST, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, XOM, XLK, T, V, TIP, VEU, DIS, WMT, IBM, EPD, BA, PFE, NFLX, CSCO, HON, GE, IWM, LLY, KO, HD, VB, VIG, VOO, AXP, MMM, JNJ, KMB, AGG, MCD, MRK, TGT, MA, NVDA, NSC, VZ, UNP, AMGN, TXN, ADP, BMY, CAT, MELI, SLV, SCZ, CMCSA, IWF, DVY, UNH, IDV, Sold Out: APH, DXCM, WORK, CRM, BAC, JAZZ, KR, WLTW, SBUX, GWPH, CVX, LVGO, HEI.A, LOW, ALB, LULU, SJM, FDX, CL, CSX, ADBE, LIN, SH, SDY, SCHF, IWV, FDN, EEM, BSV, TXG, AVB, BABA, EA, TM, ITW, QCOM, NKE, ADMS, HTBK, RDNT,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 690,203 shares, 20.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 534,939 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,512,517 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.84% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 540,152 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,193,219 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 42,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Cardlytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $146.08, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $152.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $287.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 210.70%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 312,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 114.94%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 123,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 444,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.9 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.5. The stock is now traded at around $76.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 152.65%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $92.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98.06%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $109.36 and $133.62, with an estimated average price of $123.12.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $356.25.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $140.71 and $165.05, with an estimated average price of $149.02.