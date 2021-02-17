Tower Bridge Advisors Buys Aon PLC, Broadcom Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells KeyCorp, Weyerhaeuser Co, Kellogg Co

Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Tower Bridge Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Aon PLC, Broadcom Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Honeywell International Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells KeyCorp, Weyerhaeuser Co, Kellogg Co, Texas Pacific Land Corp, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower Bridge Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Tower Bridge Advisors owns 212 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 497,296 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 280,044 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 130,466 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.26% Visa Inc (V) - 149,338 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 205,166 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $482.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.21. The stock is now traded at around $125.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $326.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $192.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.67. The stock is now traded at around $112.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $89.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Aon PLC by 82.29%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $229.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 56,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 47.19%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $297.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 64,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 48.07%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $201.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 56,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 172,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $498.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 240.18%. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.12. The stock is now traded at around $188.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02.

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The sale prices were between $213.25 and $251, with an estimated average price of $233.72.

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The sale prices were between $2.42 and $8.53, with an estimated average price of $3.92.