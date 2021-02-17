Wetherby Asset Management Inc Buys Apple Inc, Penumbra Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells GCI Liberty Inc, Unilever NV, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Wetherby Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Penumbra Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Facebook Inc, sells GCI Liberty Inc, Unilever NV, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Uber Technologies Inc, R1 RCM Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 897 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 685,276 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.67% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 387,768 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 216,756 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,249 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.86% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 97,333 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.91%

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 43,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $56.28. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 51,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.62 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 91,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 685,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 326.25%. The purchase prices were between $174.98 and $272.83, with an estimated average price of $219.52. The stock is now traded at around $275.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 106,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 62.91%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 97,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 274.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 214,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 52.27%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 85,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 104.70%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 24,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Golden Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $12.81 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $16.11.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $288.29 and $356.44, with an estimated average price of $326.3.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01.