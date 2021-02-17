Wetherby Asset Management Inc Buys Apple Inc, Penumbra Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells GCI Liberty Inc, Unilever NV, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Wetherby Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Penumbra Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Facebook Inc, sells GCI Liberty Inc, Unilever NV, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Uber Technologies Inc, R1 RCM Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 897 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ESGU, SON, COWN, CNXC, EWJ, SUSA, VCRA, IEUR, ESGE, BSV, EWC, ENTG, HALO, FIVN, DVY, FLOT, VGT, UGI, WCN, RARE, NIO, CRL, CLH, LKQ, MAC, HEI.A, KYN, CTLT, RDFN, BILI, CRWD, FNDX, IBB, IUSG, LQD, PRF, VCSH, VO, XLF, AES, AIG, ARCC, CIB, CNQ, CE, SNP, XEC, TPR, CGNX, COO, INGR, EOG, EFX, EXAS, FFIV, GIL, GGG, WELL, HELE, HOLX, CEQP, IRM, LVS, MGM, MPWR, PXD, RCI, RCL, JOE, STE, SNX, TCF, TTWO, SKT, TECH, TDY, TER, TREX, VAR, WAL, WWD, WEX, ZION, OPRX, CHI, LDOS, PODD, CHW, MELI, FTNT, KAR, SSNC, BWXT, NXPI, APO, ACRE, LDP, FANG, DSL, REXR, NEP, CFG, CYBR, CCD, UNIT, BPMC, PSTG, TTD, COUP, IR, ZLAB, ROKU, MRNA, TME, PINS, IAA, ONEM, DBEF, EPP, IWD, KWEB, SGOL, VOE, AAP, DOX, NLY, APA, ATO, CAE, CBT, XRAY, DVA, HAIN, HEI, HT, HXL, MKL, MORN, NUAN, NUE, USA, IGR, GLO, DAL, MYRG, IHD, MOS, ZG, SMM, ZNGA, BGB, SHOP, APLE, NNDM, ARGX, JHG, ZS, GH, PTON, ACWV, FIW, IAU, MJ, SCHA, TWM, CXW, OPK, FAX, MCN, EOD, BTG, GNUS, MIE, LPTX, BEST, CPLG, GHSI,
- Added Positions: AAPL, PEN, SPY, IVW, FB, AMZN, VOO, WDAY, CRM, TSLA, ASML, LBRDK, IWR, UL, GOOG, TDOC, IWV, VT, ACN, TEL, PANW, GPN, LIN, BRK.B, EFA, GOOGL, UBS, IWF, VTI, ACGL, JNJ, SBUX, AON, RACE, CB, TT, IJH, INFO, VZ, IEMG, IWB, IWM, DE, HD, JCI, WMT, MA, STLA, MMM, BA, CHKP, CCEP, CMC, COST, FMC, GILD, JPM, G, V, OKTA, IEFA, AME, APH, BG, SCHW, CVX, KO, CL, CMI, DB, LOGI, MSI, NFLX, PEP, PFE, QGEN, QCOM, RDS.A, SYK, SNPS, UPS, DIS, ABBV, BABA, NVCR, ALC, DIA, IYW, VB, VEU, APD, AMT, AMGN, BIDU, BLK, CBRE, BAP, DXCM, DLTR, ESLT, EPD, HPQ, HON, IEX, ISRG, MRVL, MDT, MRK, MS, NVDA, NKE, BKNG, STX, TGT, TXN, WLTW, III, AVGO, LYB, APTV, CNHI, W, KEYS, GDDY, ZM, EEM, IJR, QQQ, VWO, A, ALGN, SAN, BBY, BIIB, CAT, CME, CSCO, CLX, CMCSA, CPRT, GLW, CCI, DHI, DEO, DD, DUK, ETN, LLY, EQIX, EL, NEE, GE, GS, HSBC, HAS, HSIC, IBM, ILMN, ICE, KLAC, MDLZ, LOW, MAS, MCD, SPGI, MAA, VTRS, NSC, ES, NVS, OKE, PAYX, PHG, PG, PSA, ROK, ROST, POOL, SINA, SYY, TJX, TSM, TMO, TIF, TM, UNP, RTX, VFC, WBA, WM, WFC, CMG, MFG, LULU, AWK, DG, CHTR, GM, NOW, IQV, HLT, TWLO, DOCU, DOW, AGG, BND, IVV, JPST, TIP, AMD, AEM, AEE, AMX, AEP, AXP, ADI, ANSS, ATR, ADM, ARW, AIZ, AVY, BBVA, BMO, BK, BNS, BAX, BAM, BF.B, CRH, COF, CX, CNP, CERN, CERS, CTAS, CSGP, CTSH, CMA, CIG, ELP, SID, VALE, ABEV, CAG, COP, ED, STZ, CS, DTE, DHR, DLR, DOV, EMN, ECL, EIX, EW, OVV, EQT, EXPE, EXPD, FDX, FISV, ORAN, GPS, GD, GIS, GNW, HAL, LHX, PEAK, HRL, SVC, MTCH, ITW, INFY, IHG, IP, JHX, JLL, K, KB, KEP, LH, LEN, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MXIM, MCHP, MU, MUFG, MT, NICE, NRG, NDAQ, NTAP, NEM, NTRS, OXY, ODFL, IX, TLK, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PTEN, PSO, PKX, PEG, DGX, RRC, RELX, REGN, BB, RY, SGEN, SRE, SPG, SIRI, SNE, SO, SCCO, LUV, SWN, SWK, SU, NLOK, VIV, TEF, TS, TRI, TSCO, USB, UDR, VLO, VTR, WPP, ANTM, WY, WMB, WSM, WIT, WEC, EBAY, SMFG, SUZ, ET, SHG, ADX, DNP, RQI, QRTEA, EDU, TMUS, DFS, MSCI, NWG, KDP, BUD, BSBR, VRSK, CVE, TRGP, KMI, HCA, WPX, YY, NRZ, RNG, VEEV, TWTR, ATHM, ALLY, PE, ETSY, HPE, TEAM, BGNE, FTV, GDS, BKR, VICI, ESTC, ETRN, DELL, CTVA, ADPT, CARR, OTIS, IAC, ACWX, GLD, IHI, SCZ, SDY, TOTL, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: RCM, UBER, T, SQ, GSK, LBTYK, LBRDA, VEA, EPAM, LSXMA, LSXMK, ADBE, XOM, IFF, INTU, KMB, SAP, SLB, ZBRA, TAK, SNAP, LEVI, SCHB, ABT, AFL, AKAM, ALL, MO, BAC, BDX, BSX, CSX, CDNS, LFC, C, DRI, DAR, D, E, ENB, MNST, INTC, LMT, NOK, NOC, PUK, SNY, SWKS, TRP, UMC, VRTX, FTS, TDG, FSLR, ZTS, BURL, QRVO, PLD, ABMD, ASX, AEG, AMP, ABC, AMAT, WTRG, AZN, AZO, AVB, TFC, BCE, BP, BLL, ITUB, SAM, BTI, VIAC, GIB, CMS, CVS, CCJ, CPB, CM, CAJ, KMX, CAH, CNC, CHU, CHD, CI, CTXS, SBS, DXC, CLB, DCI, RDY, DRE, EA, EMR, ETR, FITB, FBP, CIGI, FMS, GFI, HIG, HMC, HST, HUM, HBAN, IMO, IPG, SJM, JKHY, KSU, KGC, KR, LNC, LYG, MGA, MMC, MKC, MEOH, MTD, MCO, NGG, BRFS, PBR, PNW, PRU, O, RSG, RMD, RIO, ROP, SBAC, STM, SJR, SHW, WPM, STT, EQNR, SUI, TROW, TTM, TD, TOT, TKC, TSN, UGP, URI, VOD, VNO, VMC, XEL, YUM, ZBH, VMO, MVF, NAC, EIM, TECK, OC, VMW, FNV, FTI, PM, EC, CLNY, PEB, GMAB, TAL, MPC, VIPS, RPAI, SPLK, PSX, FWONA, VOYA, VEDL, AVAL, QSR, FSV, KHC, ENIC, ZTO, MDB, ACWI, LMBS, XLK,
- Sold Out: GLIBA, UN, VTIP, GDEN, CACC, CHRW, SCHD, LN, RUN, BRX, NBIX, CEO, CHL, LII, FLEX, BDN, VNT, LUMN, PGRE, ESRT, VER, ETV, BFZ, RPT, NBL, FLEX, FLL, RIG, VNT, DHC,
These are the top 5 holdings of WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 685,276 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.67%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 387,768 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 216,756 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,249 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.86%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 97,333 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.91%
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 43,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sonoco Products Co (SON)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $56.28. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 51,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cowen Inc (COWN)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.62 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 91,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 685,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Penumbra Inc (PEN)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 326.25%. The purchase prices were between $174.98 and $272.83, with an estimated average price of $219.52. The stock is now traded at around $275.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 106,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 62.91%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 97,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 274.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 214,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 52.27%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 85,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 104.70%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 24,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9.Sold Out: Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Golden Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $12.81 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $16.11.Sold Out: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $288.29 and $356.44, with an estimated average price of $326.3.Sold Out: CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01.
