Veritable, L.P. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Unilever PLC, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Unilever NV

Newtown Square, PA, based Investment company Veritable, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Unilever PLC, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Unilever NV, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritable, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Veritable, L.P. owns 771 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,078,590 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,250,286 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 1,076,158 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.65% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,058,807 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,256,211 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1721.57 and $2293.76, with an estimated average price of $1980.34. The stock is now traded at around $2104.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.45 and $418.22, with an estimated average price of $351.89. The stock is now traded at around $523.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.83 and $63.53, with an estimated average price of $36.57. The stock is now traded at around $68.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $163.77 and $231.57, with an estimated average price of $199.2. The stock is now traded at around $251.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 259,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 888.09%. The purchase prices were between $14.38 and $15.37, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 773,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 1560.72%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 155,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 163.94%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 215,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 91.04%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 258,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 61.62%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $798.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.64 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.94.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $174.12, with an estimated average price of $159.06.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55.