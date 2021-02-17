Veritable, L.P. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Unilever PLC, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Unilever NV

Newtown Square, PA, based Investment company Veritable, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Unilever PLC, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Unilever NV, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritable, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Veritable, L.P. owns 771 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CABO, HUBS, ENPH, TPIC, TER, FSLR, SPYG, SEDG, LOPE, HHC, SPYV, IAC, NTLA, PINS, ILF, ACWI, LBRDK, LFUS, MORN, TSC, AEIS, ZBRA, WWD, VTRS, BIDU, VMBS, VSS, BE, BIP, BEPC, BCO, VRRM, ABB, MYRG, NEP, TREX, UDR, NXPI, ON, PEN, RUN, UHS, POWI, ZION, GXC, PFG, REGI, SE, IPOC, FVRR, WMS, ALB, APLS, ARKW, BMI, BKR, WRB, CFG, FANG, EMN, ENS, ESE, ESS, ETSY, VAC, FLIR, FL, THRM, GDYN, HAIN, HXL, HLT, FXI, DGRO, IJJ, ITRI, ITT, MKL,
- Added Positions: IVW, NAD, UL, VTEB, ICF, IYW, NEA, TSLA, NBB, BRK.A, CMCSA, IJK, BTT, EFV, ICLN, IWP, SPG, VERX, CYH, FIVE, GIS, RSP, IGF, MS, PM, VCIT, ATVI, AMD, ALGN, ALL, AMLP, AYX, COLD, AME, AM, AMAT, ANET, ARKG, ASML, ADSK, BJ, BX, BAM, BRO, BF.A, BWXT, COG, CPB, COF, CC, CMG, CHD, CCEP, CFX, CPRT, DLR, DUK, EIX, ENTG, EVBG, ES, EXC, EXR, QQEW, FLT, IT, GM, GDDY, HASI, HDB, HON, IDXX, ICE, IFF, IUSV, AGG, HYG, KIM, KR, LVS, LGF.B, LULU, MRO, MLM, MGP, MCHP, MAA, NVG, PTON, PLD, PWR, O, RNR, RGEN, ROST, SAP, SEIC, SRE, NOW, SWKS, JNK, WIP, SQ, SWK, STE, SUI, FTI, TSCO, TRMB, ULTA, OLED, GDX, BSV, VOT, VOE, VTV, VXUS, WAB, WSM, WDAY, WPX, ZNGA,
- Reduced Positions: MDY, SPY, VOO, IJR, AAPL, PG, XLE, IWM, IVV, BMY, MSFT, VB, IJH, VYM, SDY, TOL, BRK.B, AMZN, IWF, HD, IWR, SPIP, VWO, VTIP, VEA, CVX, XOM, EFA, MA, UNH, ADBE, BABA, BAC, COP, FB, FIS, INTC, JNJ, MDLZ, PEP, CRM, XLF, XLU, VO, VNQ, VIG, VYMI, VZ, V, APD, GOOGL, AXP, AMGN, ADI, ANTM, ARMK, T, CDAY, CB, CI, CSCO, CME, KO, COST, DE, DIS, ETN, ENB, GD, GILD, ITW, IBM, DBC, QQQ, ESGD, IXC, IWD, DVY, AMJ, JPM, LLY, LIN, MMP, MCD, MDT, MRK, NFLX, NEE, NKE, NVDA, ORCL, PYPL, PFE, PSX, PNC, TROW, QCOM, RTX, RDS.A, SPGI, XLY, XLI, XLB, XLK, SHW, MDYG, SPLK, SBUX, TMO, TJX, UNP, USB, VEU, WMT, WFC, XEL, MMM, ABT, ABBV, ACN, ACM, AES, AFL, A, AKAM, ALC, ALXN, ALLE, LNT, MO, AEE, AEP, AIG, AMT, AWK, AMP, ABC, APH, ANSS, APTV, ARES, AZN, ATO, ADP, AZO, BLL, BK, BZUN, BAX, BDX, BBY, BIIB, BA, BKNG, BSX, BP, BFAM, AVGO, BF.B, CHRW, CNI, CAH, KMX, CARR, CAT, CBRE, CDK, CDW, CE, CNC, CERN, CHTR, C, CTXS, CLVT, CLX, CMS, CTSH, CL, SCOR, CAG, ED, GLW, CTVA, CSGP, CCI, CSX, CMI, CVS, DHI, DHR, DVA, DAL, DVN, DXCM, DEO, DFS, DISCA, DOV, DOW, DTE, EBAY, ECL, EW, EA, EMR, ET, ETM, EPD, EOG, EQIX, EVRG, EXPD, FDX, FITB, FEYE, FRC, FVD, FISV, FMC, F, FTNT, BEN, FCX, AJG, GNRC, GPC, GSK, GL, GS, GWW, HBI, HOG, HIG, HCA, HELE, HSY, HES, HPE, HRC, HRL, HPQ, HUM, HBAN, INFO, ILMN, IR, IP, IPG, INTU, ISRG, IQV, IAU, IEFA, ITOT, SCZ, IXP, LQD, ACWX, IBB, IWO, IYE, IYZ, J, KEYS, KMB, KMI, KLAC, KHC, LHX, LH, LRCX, EL, LDOS, LMND, LII, LBTYK, LNC, LAD, LMT, LOW, LYB, MTB, MPC, MRIN, MKTX, MMC, MAS, MKC, MCK, MPW, MET, MU, MNST, MCO, MSI, MSCI, NTAP, NEM, NSC, NTRS, NOC, NVS, NVO, NRG, NUE, OXY, ORI, OMC, OKE, ORLY, OTIS, PCAR, PKG, PH, PAYX, PEI, PKI, PHR, PXD, PAA, POOL, PPG, PPL, PGR, PRU, PSA, PEG, PSTG, QRTEA, RF, RELX, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROL, SLB, SCHW, STX, XLRE, SCI, SNN, SJM, GNR, SPLG, SPSM, STT, SYF, SYY, TSM, TRP, TEL, TFX, TXN, TMUS, BLD, TTC, TT, TRV, TRVG, TFC, TSN, UBER, UPS, VFC, MTN, VLO, VIOO, BND, VOX, VDE, VGT, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VIAC, VMC, WBA, WM, WAT, WEC, WELL, WU, WY, WHR, WMB, DTD, XYL, YUM, YUMC, ZTS,
- Sold Out: UN, NUV, TOT, USMV, SHM, QUAL, IYF, ATH, BACPL.PFD, AVB, SNY, WRK, FE, EQR, NWSA, SAN, GOLD, BXP, LUMN, ESGE, EFAV, VNT, PRSP, CGNX, VIRT, LYG, CONE, VER, GPK, HST, SGEN, K, RGLD,
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,078,590 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,250,286 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 1,076,158 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.65%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,058,807 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,256,211 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1721.57 and $2293.76, with an estimated average price of $1980.34. The stock is now traded at around $2104.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.45 and $418.22, with an estimated average price of $351.89. The stock is now traded at around $523.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.83 and $63.53, with an estimated average price of $36.57. The stock is now traded at around $68.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Morningstar Inc (MORN)
Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $163.77 and $231.57, with an estimated average price of $199.2. The stock is now traded at around $251.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 259,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)
Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 888.09%. The purchase prices were between $14.38 and $15.37, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 773,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 1560.72%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 155,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 163.94%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 215,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 91.04%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 258,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 61.62%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $798.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)
Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.64 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.94.Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $174.12, with an estimated average price of $159.06.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)
Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55.
