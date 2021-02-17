Channing Capital Management, LLC Buys Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Upland Software Inc, NuVasive Inc, Sells Brunswick Corp, Nexstar Media Group Inc, John Bean Technologies Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Channing Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Upland Software Inc, NuVasive Inc, CMC Materials Inc, PDC Energy Inc, sells Brunswick Corp, Nexstar Media Group Inc, John Bean Technologies Corp, Semtech Corp, Plexus Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Channing Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Channing Capital Management, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSGE, UPLD, NUVA, CCMP, PDCE, WHD, ITGR, EEFT, MKL, XPO, BCO, HR, PRG, WAB, FTAI, AMG, VMW, COLM, ACGL, KDP, VLO, BDX, LHX,

MSGE, UPLD, NUVA, CCMP, PDCE, WHD, ITGR, EEFT, MKL, XPO, BCO, HR, PRG, WAB, FTAI, AMG, VMW, COLM, ACGL, KDP, VLO, BDX, LHX, Added Positions: MXL, OFC, KMPR, MANT, CIEN, OSW, HMN, ALGT, INDB, GTN, DOC, ATVI, IIVI, HI, SATS, ATI, BMY, CONE, MSA, PM, SNV, AMN, KMT, LCII, PNFP, THG, MSGS, RXN, BAC, EAT, KHC, IWM, ULH, WFC, ALK,

MXL, OFC, KMPR, MANT, CIEN, OSW, HMN, ALGT, INDB, GTN, DOC, ATVI, IIVI, HI, SATS, ATI, BMY, CONE, MSA, PM, SNV, AMN, KMT, LCII, PNFP, THG, MSGS, RXN, BAC, EAT, KHC, IWM, ULH, WFC, ALK, Reduced Positions: NXST, JBT, DAR, QTS, PVH, PE, WTFC, SPXC, BANR, RNST, ARMK, BYD, LAD, APAM, APTV, VAC, AVNT, ON, FLOW, ITT, SF, ANTM, ELAN, LPX, WNC, THS, FDX, HAS, SCHW, XRAY, CTSH, HSC, CRL, OMF, CZR, LITE, MKSI, TGT, DAL, C, DIS,

NXST, JBT, DAR, QTS, PVH, PE, WTFC, SPXC, BANR, RNST, ARMK, BYD, LAD, APAM, APTV, VAC, AVNT, ON, FLOW, ITT, SF, ANTM, ELAN, LPX, WNC, THS, FDX, HAS, SCHW, XRAY, CTSH, HSC, CRL, OMF, CZR, LITE, MKSI, TGT, DAL, C, DIS, Sold Out: BC, SMTC, PLXS, DRQ, EV, SSNC, FAF, NCLH, HNI, ESNT, MAS, ZBRA, ADI, HBI, FTV, BAX, VNT,

Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) - 4,546,156 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39% Avient Corp (AVNT) - 1,737,436 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72% Hillenbrand Inc (HI) - 1,629,703 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77% Brinker International Inc (EAT) - 1,097,074 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW) - 1,072,575 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Upland Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 820,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $65 and $105.04, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $95.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 357,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $56.51, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 594,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.81. The stock is now traded at around $170.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 177,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PDC Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.22 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $15.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,107,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cactus Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 851,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 39.34%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,532,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.63%. The purchase prices were between $21.93 and $27.76, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,777,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kemper Corp by 55.16%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $78.8, with an estimated average price of $71.18. The stock is now traded at around $75.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 513,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mantech International Corp by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $62.32 and $88.94, with an estimated average price of $75.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 613,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 172.75%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $44.51. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 346,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $5.94 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,739,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $70.71.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Semtech Corp. The sale prices were between $52.17 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $64.03.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Plexus Corp. The sale prices were between $68.3 and $80.43, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dril-Quip Inc. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $28.48.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $62.84.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $67.12.