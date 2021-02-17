Lafayette Investments, Inc. Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, Aon PLC, Sells Johnson Controls International PLC, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Lowe's Inc

Ashton, MD, based Investment company Lafayette Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, Aon PLC, Graham Holdings Co, The Hershey Co, sells Johnson Controls International PLC, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Lowe's Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lafayette Investments, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Lafayette Investments, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AON, PYPL, ADP, BXP, WRE, LCTX,

AON, PYPL, ADP, BXP, WRE, LCTX, Added Positions: SCHW, CTXS, GHC, INTC, JNJ, HSY, ALLE, KLAC, CHKP, DEO, LMT, SEIC, AZO, CVX, FB, JPM, UL, AXP, GLD,

SCHW, CTXS, GHC, INTC, JNJ, HSY, ALLE, KLAC, CHKP, DEO, LMT, SEIC, AZO, CVX, FB, JPM, UL, AXP, GLD, Reduced Positions: LOW, MSGE, BRK.B, JEF, GLW, IBM, XOM, WHR, WFC, FDX, DVD, MSGS, PEP, CTSH, CFX, L, ACN, MHK, MMC, ANET, BAC, T, SPY,

LOW, MSGE, BRK.B, JEF, GLW, IBM, XOM, WHR, WFC, FDX, DVD, MSGS, PEP, CTSH, CFX, L, ACN, MHK, MMC, ANET, BAC, T, SPY, Sold Out: JCI, AMTD, DAL, RYAAY, PNR,

For the details of Lafayette Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafayette+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 126,793 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Markel Corp (MKL) - 18,428 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 76,941 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 102,370 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 45,352 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $229.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $297.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $167.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Washington REIT. The purchase prices were between $17.29 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.43. The stock is now traded at around $92.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.95 and $1.83, with an estimated average price of $1.41. The stock is now traded at around $3.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 1169.22%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 104,711 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 354.08%. The purchase prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99. The stock is now traded at around $134.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 21,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 77.44%. The purchase prices were between $380.34 and $533.38, with an estimated average price of $443.59. The stock is now traded at around $603.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 45.40%. The purchase prices were between $137.46 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $148.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in American Express Co by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $128.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $79.93 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $98.37.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Pentair PLC. The sale prices were between $45.91 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $51.38.