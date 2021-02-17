>
Optinose Announces Reporting Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

February 17, 2021 | About: NAS:OPTN -7.46%

Conference Call and Webcast to be held March 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Company to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 4, 2021

YARDLEY, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced the Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 and corporate updates, before market open on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Company to Host Conference Call
Members of the Company’s leadership team will host a conference call to discuss financial results and corporate updates. The call is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 916-4761 from the U.S. or +1 (409) 216-6496 from outside the U.S. In addition, following the completion of the call, a telephone replay will be accessible until Wednesday, March 10, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. or +1 (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. and entering conference ID #9833299. A simultaneous webcast of the call and presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Optinose’s website at www.optinose.com. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for 60 days following the event.

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
In addition, the Company announced that announced that Chief Executive Officer Peter Miller will present a company overview and business update at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to a webcast of the presentation live, please visit the Investors page of the Optinose website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Optinose
Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
[email protected]
267.521.0531


