Mimecast (MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sold $753,550 of Shares

CEO of Mimecast (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Bauer (insider trades) sold 17,500 shares of MIME on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $43.06 a share. The total sale was $753,550.

Mimecast Limited is a software solutions provider. Its key business involves provision of a software platform to evade internet security issues such as malware and spam. Mimecast Ltd has a market cap of $2.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.550000 with a P/E ratio of 108.88 and P/S ratio of 5.85. Mimecast Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 32.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Mimecast Ltd. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of MIME stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $43.06. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.

CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of MIME stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $42.93. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of MIME stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $43.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.27% since.

Chief Human Resources Officer Karen M. Anderson sold 4,298 shares of MIME stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $45.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.54% since.

Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of MIME stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $44.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MIME, click here