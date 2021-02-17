Strategic Education Inc (STRA) CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Strategic Education Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Raymond Karl Mcdonnell (insider trades) sold 11,656 shares of STRA on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $93.81 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Strayer Education Inc provides academic programs through Strayer University. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in the fields including business administration, accounting, information technology, and health services administration. Strategic Education Inc has a market cap of $2.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.420000 with a P/E ratio of 18.83 and P/S ratio of 2.01. The dividend yield of Strategic Education Inc stocks is 2.58%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Strategic Education Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of STRA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $93.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.48% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of STRA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $93.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of STRA, click here