Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) President and CEO Daniel H Schulman Sold $3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Paypal Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel H Schulman (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of PYPL on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $304.32 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

PayPal Holdings Inc is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The company's payments platform includes PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, Xoom and Braintree products. PayPal Holdings Inc has a market cap of $348.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $297.200000 with a P/E ratio of 83.96 and P/S ratio of 16.43. PayPal Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 24.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with PayPal Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Daniel H Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PYPL stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $267.76. The price of the stock has increased by 10.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PYPL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $303.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.07% since.

EVP, Chief Product Officer Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PYPL stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $269.11. The price of the stock has increased by 10.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PYPL, click here