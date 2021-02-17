Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CEO of Poseida Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric Ostertag (insider trades) sold 133,149 shares of PSTX on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $656.527 million; its shares were traded at around $10.620000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of PSTX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 6.2% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of PSTX stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 6.2% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of PSTX stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 6.2% since.

