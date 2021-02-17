Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) EVP, Chief Customer Exp Offcr Maria Martinez Sold $563,280 of Shares

EVP, Chief Customer Exp Offcr of Cisco Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Maria Martinez (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of CSCO on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $46.94 a share. The total sale was $563,280.

Cisco Systems Inc is a supplier of data networking equipment and software. Its products include routers, switches, access equipment, and security and network management software which allow data communication among dispersed computer networks. Cisco Systems Inc has a market cap of $195.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.250000 with a P/E ratio of 19.42 and P/S ratio of 4.08. The dividend yield of Cisco Systems Inc stocks is 3.14%. Cisco Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cisco Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl Mark D Chandler sold 33,910 shares of CSCO stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $47.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.03% since.

SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of CSCO stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $47.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.03% since.

