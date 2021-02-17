>
Associated Banc-corp Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cummins Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: VRTX +2.18% CMI -1.09% IJK -0.54% IVW -0.25% IWP -0.67% IQV -0.82% BNL +0.48% ALGN -2.39% COG +1.47% HUBB +1.07% TRV +0.7% HNI -2.16%

Green Bay, WI, based Investment company Associated Banc-corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cummins Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, BTC iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Associated Banc-corp. As of 2020Q4, Associated Banc-corp owns 972 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 993,801 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 566,779 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,690 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 37,045 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 384,525 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 67,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $599.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.58. The stock is now traded at around $18.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $164.14, with an estimated average price of $153.6. The stock is now traded at around $168.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $128.75. The stock is now traded at around $148.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: HNI Corp (HNI)

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in HNI Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $35.99. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 78.85%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74. The stock is now traded at around $214.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 73,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 713.23%. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $241.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 305.94%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 74,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 71,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 62,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 84.43%. The purchase prices were between $153.99 and $180.39, with an estimated average price of $168.66. The stock is now traded at around $188.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $793.35 and $939.5, with an estimated average price of $876.98.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $79.61 and $100.73, with an estimated average price of $88.45.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.45.

Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Associated Banc-corp reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 20.12%. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Associated Banc-corp still held 292,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

Associated Banc-corp reduced to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 23.1%. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Associated Banc-corp still held 332,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)

Associated Banc-corp reduced to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 45.77%. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Associated Banc-corp still held 59,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Associated Banc-corp reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 21.88%. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Associated Banc-corp still held 69,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Associated Banc-corp reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust by 36.22%. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Associated Banc-corp still held 73,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Associated Banc-corp reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 55.12%. The sale prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Associated Banc-corp still held 10,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.



