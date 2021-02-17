Associated Banc-corp Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cummins Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp

Green Bay, WI, based Investment company Associated Banc-corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cummins Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, BTC iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Associated Banc-corp. As of 2020Q4, Associated Banc-corp owns 972 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BNL, ALGN, MORN, VTRS, BOH, NP, TRV, COG, WBBW, HUBB, CYBR, HNI, GPN, PLM, BX, BR, TMX, WYNN, WMK, UL, TR, THC, BEP, NCLH, SGEN, NEP, LBRDK, ALTA, ACIA, BILL, PPD, BEPC, AIV, GNR, INO, ACC, APH, BIG, BKD, BAM, CALM, CAJ, CCL, PLCE, ENDP, FSP, TEF, GDEN, LFVN, TGTX, NFLX, PCG, PLT, REV, DHC, STMP, SKT,

VRTX, CMI, IJK, PEP, IVW, IWP, FISV, NOC, IQV, PSX, VIG, IJJ, DFS, BMY, IJT, XLE, TFC, NEE, LHX, TGT, BND, BSV, IJS, QQQ, FIS, HD, LOW, UNP, TSLA, TDOC, GDS, ARKK, GDX, ICLN, IEMG, IVE, VTI, CB, ACN, MO, BF.B, CNI, EW, ISRG, SASR, TJX, TXN, GNRC, HII, ENPH, ANET, OLLI, MEDP, IJH, IWS, VYM, ALKS, AMT, AGO, AZN, BIDU, BDX, BPFH, BTI, CPT, CME, CTAS, CLX, CCI, FLIR, FCF, GS, HE, HIW, LMT, MTSC, MMP, MCO, NVDA, NKTR, NJR, NWL, ES, PAYX, PBH, REG, RDS.A, STBA, XPO, SHW, SON, TSM, TXT, VOD, VMC, WMT, ANTM, WIT, TDG, BBK, JAZZ, BIP, BWXT, COR, CONE, AGIO, VEDL, COMM, BRX, CARA, JD, CZR, UE, SEDG, ETSY, GNL, KHC, ATUS, VICI, COLD, DOCU, NIO, GH, DOW, AVTR, DVY, EWH, EWM, EWS, EWY, IEFA, IWF, IWN, IWO, IWR, PFF, SCHD, SCHP, VB, VUG, Reduced Positions: INTC, AAPL, XOM, BRK.B, MRK, TMO, EMLP, CVX, DHR, CMCSA, HON, SYK, PM, LRCX, USB, RTX, AQUA, ABT, BLK, JNJ, KMB, PG, DIS, NOW, SLV, T, APD, CL, JPM, MCD, PFE, UNH, ZTS, GLD, MDY, MMM, AMGN, BA, BSX, CAT, CI, EOG, EMR, IBM, WM, ZBH, KMI, ABBV, CARR, OTIS, VNQ, AFL, ALL, ADI, ADP, BHP, BAC, BK, CSCO, KO, GLW, ETN, ECL, FDS, GILD, WELL, ITW, NTRS, OMC, ORCL, PRU, O, RHHBY, SLB, SO, STT, TROW, UPS, VZ, WPC, WBA, WFC, WLTW, XEL, JRS, GOOG, AVNS, PYPL, AMCR, EEM, EFA, IJR, ITOT, IVV, SCHA, SCHH, SDY, VDE, VEA, VGT, VNQI, VOE, VOT, VTV, XLK, XLU, A, ADS, LNT, AXP, AIRC, BP, CINF, C, COP, ED, DE, DD, DUK, EIX, ENB, EPD, FAST, FRT, F, BEN, GE, GPC, GSK, HST, IDXX, IHG, JCI, MDT, MCHP, NSRGY, JWN, NVS, ROL, SBAC, POOL, SJW, CRM, SYY, TOT, WAB, WEC, ET, KYN, HBI, TAK, BUD, ICLR, AAL, CDK, KE, FTV, ALTM, BE, MRNA, VNT, DJP, FMB, IWD, IYR, RWR, SCHF, TFI, TIP, USMV, VBK, VBR, VEU, VV, VWO, XLB, XLF, XLG, XLP, XLY,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 993,801 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 566,779 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,690 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 37,045 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 384,525 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 67,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $599.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.58. The stock is now traded at around $18.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $164.14, with an estimated average price of $153.6. The stock is now traded at around $168.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $128.75. The stock is now traded at around $148.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in HNI Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $35.99. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 78.85%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74. The stock is now traded at around $214.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 73,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 713.23%. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $241.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 305.94%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 74,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 71,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 62,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 84.43%. The purchase prices were between $153.99 and $180.39, with an estimated average price of $168.66. The stock is now traded at around $188.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $793.35 and $939.5, with an estimated average price of $876.98.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $79.61 and $100.73, with an estimated average price of $88.45.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.45.

Associated Banc-corp reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 20.12%. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Associated Banc-corp still held 292,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp reduced to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 23.1%. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Associated Banc-corp still held 332,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp reduced to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 45.77%. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Associated Banc-corp still held 59,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 21.88%. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Associated Banc-corp still held 69,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust by 36.22%. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Associated Banc-corp still held 73,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Associated Banc-corp reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 55.12%. The sale prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Associated Banc-corp still held 10,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.