Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Bank Of Nova Scotia (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA SPDR Biotech, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Nova Scotia . As of 2020Q4, Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 933 stocks with a total value of $46 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,885,539 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 16,492,104 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.61% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 23,615,062 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 26,181,143 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 13,427,518 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.91%

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $302.67 and $365.08, with an estimated average price of $331.5. The stock is now traded at around $381.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 499,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.07 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $57.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,634,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $110.65. The stock is now traded at around $189.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 617,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $326.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $145.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 366,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in Apple Inc by 215.61%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 16,492,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 71.05%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 9,885,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 1022.49%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 5,875,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 401.17%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,035,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech by 8390.53%. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $160.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,715,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 111.11%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,116,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $32.73, with an estimated average price of $27.98.