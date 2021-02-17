Synovus Financial Corp Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Unilever NV

Columbus, GA, based Investment company Synovus Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Credicorp, sells BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Unilever NV, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Synovus Financial Corp. As of 2020Q4, Synovus Financial Corp owns 736 stocks with a total value of $8.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BKLN, BAP, SPNS, DFS, ROG, NCR, MGLN, UAA, VECO, BNDX, IYE, CPRI, ESI, SPEM, CUZ, DOOR, SIVR, EA, TPR, CDK, CLSD, SITE, MGP, LOB, CONE, SYF, AMH, DOCU, TMX, LW, IR, ROKU, SUB, PINS, PTON, JAMF, JAMF, ARKK, IJT, IYM, NOBL, REM, SCZ, SHV, AIR, IRM, AVT, BG, KMX, DXC, CTB, DHI, EV, ETM, BEN, FCX, GRMN, GIL, IPAR, INTU, ACHC, SJM, MFC, TAP, DGX, SIVB, STX, STT, SRI, TXT, TRMK, WWW, CXO, CHTR, FAF,

Added Positions: IWP, GLD, IWD, IWM, IWF, SHY, AGG, BND, FTSM, UL, IVW, JKHY, ROLL, TMO, TSLA, IAU, IEMG, IWV, SPY, VIG, VNQ, ADBE, AMD, AFL, AMT, AON, BAC, BAX, BMY, CVS, CVX, D, DUK, ECL, EW, NEE, FDX, FISV, GOOGL, GGG, JPM, MDT, MRK, MPWR, MSI, VTRS, LIN, ROK, SBAC, SYK, VZ, ZBRA, LULU, V, FB, CDW, CHGG, BABA, PYPL, ACWX, BIV, FLOT, FVD, IEI, IVV, IYF, IYW, IYY, JPST, LMBS, MINT, VEA, VGIT, VWO, CB, PLD, AMN, ABT, ATVI, A, ALXN, LNT, AMED, AMP, ABCB, APH, ANSS, AMAT, AZPN, AZN, ADSK, BBY, BTI, BF.B, CBRE, CDNS, CCJ, CSL, CCL, CNP, CERN, CME, CHD, CHDN, CIEN, CI, CTAS, CSCO, CCEP, CMP, ATLC, CAG, COP, ED, COO, CPRT, CORE, COST, CR, CMI, DXCM, DEO, DOV, DD, EOG, EWBC, EMN, ETN, EMR, ENB, ENS, EPD, EL, RE, EXC, EXPD, FMC, FARO, FLO, GD, GE, GBCI, GSK, HDB, EQC, HAE, HAL, EHC, HPQ, HXL, HON, HRL, HST, HUBG, ING, ITT, IDXX, INFY, IART, ICE, IP, K, KR, LHCG, LKFN, LRCX, LOW, MKSI, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MCO, NICE, NEM, NKE, NOC, NVO, NUAN, ORLY, ORI, OFIX, PAYX, PEGA, PEP, PFE, PRAA, PFG, PSA, PHM, QCOM, RBC, REGN, RF, RSG, RHI, ROST, SAP, POOL, SBCF, SHW, SLAB, SWKS, SNA, SON, TRV, SXI, SWK, SBUX, STE, TJX, TECH, TEN, TEVA, TKR, TOT, TSCO, THS, UAL, UBS, UBSI, UPS, UEIC, UFPI, VFC, VRTX, WAB, WMT, DIS, XEL, YUM, ZBH, FAX, PFL, PHK, PFN, SNCR, WNS, EDU, ICFI, FSLR, ALGT, IPGP, TMUS, PODD, AWK, ULTA, KDP, FTNT, VRSK, DG, RP, GMAB, BAH, KMI, MPC, HZNP, WPX, SPLK, PSX, PDI, NOW, FIVE, PANW, QLYS, MODN, VOYA, PINC, RNG, HLT, ALLY, ATEN, CYBR, KEYS, WK, ETSY, VIRT, BKI, TDOC, KHC, PSTG, ACBI, SQ, FTV, TWLO, VST, YUMC, MYOV, ATH, INVH, VRRM, OKTA, ZS, DAVA, ARLO, MRNA, DELL, DOW, ALC, CTVA, CHNG, BILL, CARR, BSCM, BSV, CWI, DGRO, DIA, EMB, FDN, FPE, FXH, IBB, IEF, IEFA, IJJ, IJK, KRE, MBB, MUB, RWR, SDY, SHM, SRLN, TIP, VB, VCIT, VDE, VGK, VGT, VLUE, VOE, VTV,

Reduced Positions: IWN, QUAL, AAPL, MA, LMT, VOO, AMGN, C, CLX, XOM, INTC, EFA, IJR, XLK, XLP, T, BIO, BA, CAT, CNC, CL, CCI, GS, HSY, INFO, MMC, MCD, NVDA, NVR, OSTK, SO, RTX, VMC, WBA, ANTM, DAL, GDOT, TWTR, DFEB, IJH, IVE, IWO, IWS, PRF, SLV, VUG, AYI, AEIS, ALL, AEP, AIG, IVZ, ADM, BP, BK, BDX, BRK.B, BIIB, BLK, BSX, CBRL, BXMT, CWST, FIS, CHH, CTSH, STZ, GLW, DE, DLR, ENTG, PACW, FE, FMX, F, GILD, HAIN, HALO, IBM, IEX, ITW, TT, LANC, LSCC, LEG, LYG, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MAA, NDAQ, NFLX, NSC, OGE, OMCL, ORCL, PNC, PPG, PH, DORM, ROP, RDS.A, SSB, SPXC, CRM, SLB, SNFCA, LUV, SYY, TROW, TTEK, TXN, TSN, USB, UNH, VLO, VRSN, WFC, WDC, WSM, NEO, FFC, BX, MSCI, BUD, AVGO, BWXT, GM, ZNGA, LDP, ABBV, NIQ, FOXF, FIVN, QSR, RCKT, HPE, TTD, BL, PLAN, UBER, OTIS, VNT, AMLP, BIL, BSCL, DLN, DON, EFG, EXT, EZM, FTC, FXD, GDX, HDV, HYG, HYLS, IDV, IEUR, IGOV, IGV, ITOT, IYR, JPIN, JXI, LQD, PEY, PID, PSK, PTLC, PZA, QQQ, SCHA, SCHO, SCHP, SCHR, TLH, USMV, VBK, VCSH, VDC, VO, VOT, VOX, VPU, VTEB, VTI, VXF, VYM, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLU, XLV,

Sold Out: UN, DNKN, COLD, PFPT, ACM, EBAY, SLGN, KWR, IX, DDOG, ALK, WMB, TXRH, NUVA, MRO, MSM, LNC, KIM, JACK, FFIV, ETR, COLM, CINF, LUMN,

Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 8,495,175 shares, 21.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 2,859,726 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 4,735,829 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 10,217,129 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 6,026,515 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 188,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $112.92 and $166.4, with an estimated average price of $139. The stock is now traded at around $167.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Sapiens International Corp NV. The purchase prices were between $27.12 and $32.82, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 61,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85. The stock is now traded at around $91.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $17.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 51,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.82%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,469,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 37.91%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $166.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 966,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 205,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 210.91%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 71,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 1173.21%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 375.93%. The purchase prices were between $115.67 and $182.81, with an estimated average price of $153.14. The stock is now traded at around $184.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03.

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88.

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in ORIX Corp. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $70.62.

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in Quaker Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $182.69 and $259.54, with an estimated average price of $226.64.