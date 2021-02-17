>
Chinook Therapeutics to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

February 17, 2021 | About: KDNY

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. ( KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that Chinook management is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:00 am ET.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook’s website. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 90 days.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, an investigational phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1b trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, an investigational oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

Contact:
Noopur Liffick
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
[email protected]
[email protected]


