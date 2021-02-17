>
Points International to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

February 17, 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points International Ltd. (TSX: PTS) ( PCOM) (Points), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Points management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0784
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8560
Conference ID: 13716398

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of Points International’s IR site here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 17, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13716398

About Points International Ltd.

Points, (TSX: PTS) ( PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

For more information, visit Points.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

