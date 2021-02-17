>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Curaleaf to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Financial and Operational Results

February 17, 2021 | About: XCNQ:CURA -1.16% OTCPK:CURLF -1.81% OTCPK:CURLF -1.81% OTCPK:CURLF -1.81%

PR Newswire

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on March 9, 2021.

Curaleaf management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event:


Curaleaf Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:


Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Time:


4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call:


+1-888-317-6003 (U.S.), +1-866-284-3684 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6061 (Int'l)

Passcode:


5071585

Webcast:


https://ir.curaleaf.com/events

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until March 16, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 10152585

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 101 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com

Investor Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-end-2020-financial-and-operational-results-301230353.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)