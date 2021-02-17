>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Perpetua Resources and Nez Perce Tribe Agree to Stay of Clean Water Act Litigation

February 17, 2021 | About: OTCPK:MDRPD -4.01% TSX:MAX -4.02%

PR Newswire

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 17, 2021

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (formerly Midas Gold Corp.) (TSX: MAX) (OTCQX: MDRPF) ("Perpetua Resources" or the "Company") released the following statement regarding an agreement with the Nez Perce Tribe to stay the Tribe's Clean Water Act lawsuit:

"The Nez Perce Tribe and Perpetua Resources (previously Midas Gold) have jointly moved for a 3-month stay of the Tribe's Clean Water Act lawsuit while they pursue a Court-ordered dispute resolution process. The litigation stay will allow the parties to work with a neutral judge or mediator to determine if there are grounds to work out a resolution of the lawsuit."

A copy of today's filing can be found here.

Website: www.perpetuaresources.com

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project
Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Antimony is a federally designated critical mineral for its use in the national defense, aerospace and technology sectors. In addition to the company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perpetua-resources-and-nez-perce-tribe-agree-to-stay-of-clean-water-act-litigation-301230447.html

SOURCE Perpetua Resources Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)