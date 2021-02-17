>
Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update and fourth quarter financial results

February 17, 2021

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Monday, February 22, 2021, to provide a business update and discuss fourth quarter 2020 financial results. The call will be available on-line at the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. To listen to the call by phone, please dial (877) 663-9606 in the US and Canada. International phone calls should be made to (706) 758-4628. There is no passcode or meeting number. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for a month following the call.

(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean Group)

You are encouraged to dial-in/register at least 15 minutes prior to start time to ensure your participation.

About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is the operating business name for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of four global cruise vacation brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises and Azamara. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 61 ships with an additional 15 on order as of December 31, 2020. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-to-hold-conference-call-on-business-update-and-fourth-quarter-financial-results-301230463.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group


