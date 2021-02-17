Thirteen Directors Slated For Grainger's Board To Be Voted On At The Company's Annual Meeting On April 28, 2021

PR Newswire
CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021
CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc., (NYSE: GWW) today announced that the Board of Directors has selected a slate of nominees to serve for the 2021-2022 period. The 13 candidates, 12 current Board members and one new nominee, to be voted on at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders are:
Current Director Nominees
Rodney C. Adkins
Brian P. Anderson
V. Ann Hailey
Stuart L. Levenick
D.G. Macpherson
Neil S. Novich
Beatriz R. Perez
Michael J. Roberts
E. Scott Santi
Susan Slavik Williams
Lucas E. Watson
Steven A. White
New Nominee
Katherine D. Jaspon
Ms. Jaspon, the Board's new nominee, has served for the last three years as Chief Financial Officer of Dunkin' & Baskin Robbins at Inspire Brands, Inc., formerly known as Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., a global company with approximately 20,000 restaurants in 65 countries generating approximately $12 billion in annual sales.
About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thirteen-directors-slated-for-graingers-board-to-be-voted-on-at-the-companys-annual-meeting-on-april-28-2021-301230420.html
SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.